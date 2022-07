ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Corey, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Corey is a four-month-old male orange cat who loves to explore and gives an abundance of love. His sweet and lovable personality makes him the perfect pet for a family with younger children. Corey gets along well with other cats, but has not had much experience with dogs. Since he is still young, he will probably learn to adjust to any cat-savvy dogs. It is important to note that Corey does have a bit of an eye infection that will need continuing treatment after adoption.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO