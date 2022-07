BEND, OR -- St. Charles is again seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. As of Monday morning, six COVID patients are in the ICU; in total, 37 patients are positive for the virus - although, not all those patients are in the hospital because of COVID. Dr. Cynthia Maree says when that number gets over 15, the system is impacted. "We do see in the community that our test positivity is still running very high, in the 20s [percent]," says Dr. Maree, "Meaning that we do have a lot of COVID in our community right now. We can see that also from the wastewater analysis."

