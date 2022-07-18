ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

Young girl killed in New Jersey house fire

By Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

A young girl was killed in a fire in New Jersey.

The fire broke out inside a home on North and Johnston Avenue in Plainfield shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters and police arrived on the scene and worked quickly to find people trapped inside.

During their search, they found an unresponsive girl and another child suffering from smoke inhalation.

The fire displaced 21 people in all.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

