A motorcyclist was flown to an Evansville hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Princeton Tuesday afternoon. According to the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the area of Taco John’s for reports to a motorcycle versus vehicle accident around 1:40 p.m. Investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by 50-year-old Anetta Gray of Princeton had attempted to make a left turn out of the parking lot onto US 62 when she pulled into the path of a motorcycle operated by 57-year-old Floyd Teague of Princeton.

PRINCETON, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO