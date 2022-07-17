2022 MLB draft: Drew Gilbert selected by Houston in first round

The 2022 Major League Baseball first-year player draft is taking place July 17–19 in Los Angeles, California.

The draft is 20 rounds and is televised by MLB Network.

Tennessee junior centerfielder Drew Gilbert was selected by Houston in the first round (No. 28 overall).

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Gilbert appeared in 58 games for the Vols in 2022, totaling 11 home runs, 70 RBIs, 60 runs, 72 hits, 21 doubles, four triples, 33 walks and four stolen bases. He started 57 contests during the 2022 campaign.

Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference East division for the second consecutive season, the league regular season and tournament championships in 2022.

Gilbert came to Tennessee from Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Minnesota.