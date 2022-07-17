2022 MLB draft: Tennessee's Reggie Crawford selected in first round by Giants

The 2022 Major League Baseball first-year player draft is taking place July 17–19 in Los Angeles, California.

The draft is 20 rounds and televised by MLB Network.

Sophomore pitcher and first baseman Reggie Crawford transferred to Tennessee from Connecticut July 13.

“Let’s do it Vol baseball,” Crawford announced July 13. “Thank you to everyone at UConn for an unbelievable past couple of years. I am extremely thankful for Coach (Jim) Penders, as well as the rest of the coaching staff, my teammates, friends, etc. who made it such a great experience. I will forever be grateful.”

Crawford was selected by San Francisco in the first round (No. 30 overall).

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Crawford played at Connecticut from 2020-22. He did not play in 2022 due to Tommy John surgery.

Crawford is from North Schuylkill Junior/Senior High School in Ashland, Pennsylvania.

He was selected in the 37th round of the 2019 MLB draft by Kansas City.