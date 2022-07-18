ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Birthday Bash: Dae Dae Talks New Music + Importance of Birthday Bash

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JAOfL_0gj8RXhv00

Many artists on the lineup are hitting the Birthday Bash ATL stage for the first time, but our boy Dae Dae is a veteran at this point and we’re so grateful to have him back for 2022.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

From new music to even aspirations to get into acting, Dae Dae made it very clear that we’ve only begun to see what he’s capable of when it comes to his artistry.

STAY INFORMED! JOIN THE HOT 107.9 ATL TEXT CLUB

Peep the full interview with Dae Dae at Birthday Bash ATL below:

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & J.Lo Reportedly Having 2nd Wedding At His Georgia Estate: See Photos Of The Mansion

The wedding celebrations for Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, are just getting started! After tying the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, the famous couple are in the process of planning a big wedding party at Ben’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, according to TMZ. A source told the outlet that the bash will take place “in the next few weeks” with family members and close friends (which includes some famous faces) on the guest list. Ben’s Georgia residence is absolutely gorgeous and we’ve got photos of the estate below!
RICEBORO, GA
Hot 107.9

Hot 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 hip-hop station!

 https://hotspotatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy