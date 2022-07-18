ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birthday Bash: Rich Kidz On Why They Are The Culture of Atlanta

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
 3 days ago
Of all the artists we sat down with at Birthday Bash ATL, Rich Kidz definitely proved to be the livest bunch!

Although we can’t confirm or deny if a certain prescription medication was the reason for the group’s laidback and cool-as-a-cucumber energy, one thing we’re sure of is that each of them will be turnt all the way up once it’s time to grace the stage!

Watch the Birthday Bash ATL interview with Rich Kidz below:

