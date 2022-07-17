ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaq Moves Into Texas Home & He’s Already Spreading Love To Neighbors

By Melz On The MIC
 2 days ago
As we already told you, NBA Hall of Fame Legend Shaquille O'Neal has officically moved into North Texas into his beautiful new home to keep an eye on his expanding "Big Chicken" franchise. The big fella is already making an impact and making headlines since his arrival by just being a...

