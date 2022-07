GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gregory Deatrick Beard, 44, of Starke, was arrested yesterday morning on warrants from four different cases, with 14 charges. Beard is accused of stealing catalytic converters from various businesses in 2021. In one incident in June of 2021, video surveillance shows a man matching Beard’s description carrying a jack from his pickup truck, then using the jack to raise a vehicle before removing an unknown part from under the vehicle. The business reported that two catalytic converters had been stolen from their vehicles.

STARKE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO