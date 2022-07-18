ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon County, KS

Homeland Security investigates Kan. man for child porn distribution

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOURBON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on child porn allegations. According to...

JC Post

Sheriff IDs second victim in rural Kansas double murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a July 4th weekend double murder have identified the second victim as 29-year-old Gerardo Ruvalcaba-Ulloam from California, according to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Just after 5 a.m. July 3, sheriff's deputies were sent to a shooting call in the 4400 block of...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
JC Post

One dead, Manhattan woman injured in 3-vehicle crash

WOODSON COUNTY—A Kansas woman died and another was injured in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Monday in Woodson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford Ranger driven by Sandra E. Campbell, 54, Yates Center, was southbound on U.S. 75 five miles north of U.S. 54. The pickup...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Missouri ag director: Farm economy faces obstacles

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Missouri Agriculture Director Chris Chinn says the state farm economy faces many challenges even as it weathers a long, dry summer. Chinn addressed the 11th annual event of the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri meeting on the Missouri Western State University campus in St. Joseph Wednesday.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Prison: Former Kan. businessman failed to pay employment tax

WASHINGTON —A former Kansas businessman was sentenced Thursday to one year and one day in prison for willfully failing to pay over employment taxes to the IRS, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents and statements made in court, Lance Ashley was the sole owner and...
KANSAS STATE
Marshall endorses Warren in primary for Kan. attorney general

WASHINGTON— Senator Roger Marshall has announced his support for state Senator Kellie Warren in the GOP primary for Kansas Attorney General. On social media Tuesday, Warren wrote "couldn’t be prouder to have Roger Marshall's full support. He’s a conservative who knows how to fight and win for Kansas, and when I’m Attorney General, I’ll work with him to fight back against Biden’s overreach." Marshall retweeted the twitter statement.
KANSAS STATE
With vote looming, Kansas a national abortion battleground again

In the early 1990s, anti-abortion activists from around the country flocked to Kansas and made it the epicenter of protests over what may have been the country’s most contentious social issue. In the years that followed, the state imposed ever stricter regulations on abortion. Places like Missouri, Oklahoma and...
KANSAS STATE
4-H'er says she values friendships most

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas 4-H program is known for helping youth cultivate skills in leadership, citizenship and many other project disciplines, but that may not be the main reason some members stick with the program. Enter Kathryn Tremblay, a former member and current advisor to the Kansas 4-H...
MANHATTAN, KS
Will ‘Bank of KDOT’ closure improve safety of I-70 tight curve?

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As Interstate 70 exits Kansas and enters Missouri, a tight right-angle curve is a sight of many accidents over the years, Leo Eilts has witnessed. Eilts, a resident of the Strawberry Hill neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas, bought a building 16 years ago with a fantastic view overlooking the point where the Kansas and Missouri river meet. He quickly found his building offered a less pleasant view of accidents along that harrowing curve and fixed his security cameras on the point.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Earthquake reported near the Kansas, Nebraska state line

NUCKOLLS COUNTY, NE. — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake centered near the Kansas, Nebraska state line in Nuckolls County had a preliminary magnitude of 3.7. The quake was reported just before 8a.m. Sunday, 4.3 miles southwest of Superior, Nebraska and was felt in many areas of Jewell County, Kansas. The Kansas Geological Survey indicated the quake measured magnitude 4.0. There were no immediate reports of damage.
NUCKOLLS COUNTY, NE
Swimmer infected with brain-eating amoeba dies

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Missouri resident who was infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southeastern Iowa lake has died, health officials said Friday. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the patient died due to primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kan. offers free drawings for ‘special hunts’ in restricted areas

TOPEKA — Kansas hunters can sign up for a drawing to gain access to wildlife areas, state parks, lakes and other areas where hunting is typically restricted. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will accept applications for these “special hunts” in advance of drawings scheduled for Aug. 8, Sept. 26 and Dec. 12. The application is free, but hunters must still pay for required licenses, permits, stamps and education.
KANSAS STATE
Tallman: Special ed underfunding is not just state issue

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mark Tallman with the Kansas Association of School Boards noted in his latest blog post that the underfunding of special education is not just a state issue, it also is supposed to include money under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. "One thing that has never...
HUTCHINSON, KS
