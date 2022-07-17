ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niceville Children Advocacy Center damaged by fire

By Tom McLaughlin, Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago

NICEVILLE — Niceville's Emerald Coast Children's Advocacy Center reported Saturday evening that the facility had "suffered significant damage" when what appeared to have begun as a fire led to damage caused by the building's fire sprinkler system.

"We are just incredibly sad and devastated. Our Niceville Emerald Coast Children's Advocacy Center suffered significant damage today," a post on the center's Facebook page said. "Thanking God for his saving grace - it could have been so much more worse. We may be down but will rise above the water."

According to a post from CAC director Julie Sacco Porterfield, the Niceville Fire Department responded to the fire.

"We know in the days ahead we will need to replace many things to restore our child friendly environment," the Facebook post from the CAC said. "As those needs unfold, we will share."

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Niceville Children Advocacy Center damaged by fire

