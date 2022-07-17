Uvalde Little Leaguers announce Tennessee baseball's Drew Gilbert at 2022 MLB Draft

The Houston Astros' selection of Tennessee baseball outfielder Drew Gilbert created a special moment at Sunday's MLB Draft in Los Angeles.

A little league softball and baseball player from Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in May, came to the podium to announce the Astros' first-round selection of Gilbert at No. 28 overall.

Willa Suarez and Ryan Zamora were the two young players alongside MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to announce the selection.

The crowd on hand gave the two children a large round of applause.

Gilbert was the first of several Vols baseball players projected to be selected in the draft.