STEM ecosystem aims to enrich talent pipeline

A group of organizations representing some of Memphis’ brightest minds is building an ecosystem to expand access to STEM education for students who have been historically underrepresented in science-related careers.

The initiative’s long-term goal is to stimulate career interest in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math, and enrich talent pathways that encourage young people to pursue local careers in STEM, particularly as it relates to medicine and health care.

Kate Ayers leads the program. She is director of Science Technology Engineering Mathematics and Medicine Education and Outreach for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and has a background in structural biology.

“Which is like a structure-based drug design, so you look at how enzymes are structured, and essentially the engineering process you use when you make drugs,” she said.

The creation of this Memphis ecosystem is part of a global initiative of the STEM Learning Ecosystems Community of Practice.

It provides resources and expertise for pre-K through 12th-grade students for daily classroom activities and after-school and summer programs.

Memphis was one of three new cities to join the SLECoP, which has ecosystems in 40 U.S. states, as well as in Kenya, Israel, Mexico and Canada.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis-Shelby County Schools, University of Memphis, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, LeMoyne-Owen College and Frayser Community PTSA are among the nearly 20 local partner organizations involved.

“My whole focus is trying to get scientists into the classroom and connect teachers with scientists,” Ayers said. “So, instead of it being just St. Jude scientists, we can work with all of the scientists within our partner organizations in the city of Memphis.”

Ayers said the collaborative nature of the ecosystem allows participating organizations to pool resources to address issues related to racial equity in STEM education.

“I’ve been at St. Jude for 10 years doing education and outreach efforts, and there are other people in this city who’ve been doing this work for a long time, but we’ve all been working in our silos,” she said.

“We started to discuss this ecosystem model. And everyone was excited about the idea and leveraging our collective efforts to really bring that power into the conversation — to start to disrupt damaging discourses and systems that are structured inequitably, and try to restructure some of those systems.”

UTHSC, for example, had been training Memphis-Shelby County Schools teachers in STEM education and sending the university’s experts into the classroom.

By partnering with St. Jude and the other organizations within the Memphis STEM Learning Ecosystem, UTHSC can coordinate the work they were already doing with the ecosystem’s other partner institutions.

Of all the participating STEM ecosystems, Memphis is the only one focused on STEM in medicine.

“We are the only one that incorporates medicine and health conversations into our STEM learning ecosystem, and that was just a natural connection to the work we were already doing,” Ayers said.

The Memphis STEM Ecosystem serves kindergartners to high-school seniors and has a network of 24 elementary schools that host after-school clubs at the fifth-grade level.

Those clubs are facilitated by students from the University of Memphis, LeMoyne-Owen College, Rhodes College and Christian Brothers University.

Donald Thomason, dean of the Graduate College of Health Sciences at UTHSC, said bringing in college students, who are closer in age to the public school students they’re teaching, makes the STEM learning experience more fun and relatable.

“The students see someone who is like them and they can get excited about what’s going on,” he said.

The partners have worked with three Memphis high schools to develop a cancer control and disparities fellowship for which they co-designed the curriculum with high school teachers.

Students analyzed data on cancer incidence and mortality rates from the National Cancer Institute’s database to identify disparities.

“They try to identify upstream factors — root causes like policy, institutions and the built environments that create conditions where these disparities can exist,” Ayers said. “We challenge them to a project-based learning experience.”

Nikki Wallace, a biology and environmental science teacher at Crosstown High School, leads a pilot cohort of students are involved in a summer-immersion research experience with faculty from UTHSC, as well as the University of Memphis and St. Jude. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

At Crosstown High School, the partners are hosting a pilot cohort of eight students involved in a summer-immersion research experience with faculty from UTHSC, as well as the University of Memphis and St. Jude.

Students select a type of cancer to research, create posters to demonstrate what they’ve learned, and complete an oral history component by interviewing someone who’s been affected by that particular disease.

Student Zelena Walker is researching disparities between breast cancer patients who have health insurance and those who don’t.

Human connections to the research develop with the oral history component. In Walker’s case, she spoke with a breast cancer survivor who’d undergone numerous surgeries.

“I didn’t know what to say because I haven’t experienced breast cancer,” she said.

Nikki Wallace, a biology and environmental science teacher at Crosstown High School who’s helped lead the fellowship, said she’s learned from both the students and the scientists in her classroom.

“I love how the kids drive the discovery,” she said. “They’re learning, I’m learning. (I’m) also learning from the professionals that do this work every day. It makes me think about how I can really develop a richer project for my students during the school year.”

Although the fellowship only includes a small group of students at this time, Wallace said she hopes to eventually include more Crosstown High students, as well as students from other local high schools.

The students participating in the fellowship will present the results of their work July 30 at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library.

Unlike Crosstown High School or UTHSC, Stand for Children’s role is less direct and more about adding to the conversation and helping the other partners think about how to foster the Memphis STEM ecosystem.

Cardell Orrin is the executive director of the Tennessee affiliate of Stand for Children, a national organization that provides strategies to better the education system.

“We’re always interested in moving the needle for racial justice in the community, and this was just another piece to be a part of that,” he said.

Orrin studied computer science and engineering, but now helps run an education advocacy organization.

Kindergartners learn about viruses from high school STEM facilitators at the Memphis School of Excellence—Winchester Science Buddies Program. (Courtesy St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital)

He says his STEM education taught him to think differently about educational policy and other issues for which Stand for Children advocates.

“As a programmer, what I did was I created a program, and there were bugs and I went back and fixed the bugs,” he said. “And there was another bug and I went back and got through that so that I could get to a system that ran well. And that is directly analogous to how I think about policy and getting our system as a community to move in a different direction.”

Orrin said that as community partners create a system that supports greater access to STEM education, it needs to expand beyond classroom learning.

Businesses, nonprofits and corporations, he says, can support the ecosystem by providing internships or making their experts available to share knowledge with schools.

And Thomason, dean of the research training arm at UTHSC, said cultivating STEM talent is imperative to attracting businesses to Memphis.

“Companies don’t move to areas where they don’t have a workforce,” he said.

Thomason said young people who are educated in one area tend to stay in that geographical location after graduating from college.

Increasing access to STEM education for Memphis students could increase the number of talented young people who choose to stay and build their lives in the city.

“If we can build that pipeline of education here, we benefit the community economically,” he said.