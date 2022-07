MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We will heat up quickly today with highs hitting the low 90s this afternoon. Heat index values will be around 100. As far as rain goes, there will be a few spotty showers and storms around. Rain chance is around 30% for most of the area, so a lot of folks will likely stay dry.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO