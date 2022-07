Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed the club will now look to target a new defender in the summer transfer window. The Blaugrana have already brought in Andreas Christensen on a free transfer from Chelsea but most of their business has been at the other end of the field. Midfielder Franck Kessie and forwards Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski have joined, while Ousmane Dembele has signed a new contract to stay at Camp Nou as well.

