Crookston’s Season Ends with Walk-Off in Sub-Districts

Jerold Jerome Monson, 92, of Crookston passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, July 19, 2022, at the Benedictine Living Community Crookston with family at his side. Jerold was born on the family farm of his parents, Carl B. and Myrtle (Bartz) Monson, near Fertile, on August 24, 1929. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith, began his education at a nearby country school, and later attended Fertile-Beltrami High School. Jerold worked on area farms for a few years until entering the U.S. Army on September 18, 1951. He served overseas in Korea during the Korean War with the 5th Army, 2nd Division, 37th Battalion, as an artillery specialist. He received his honorable discharge on May 28, 1953, and returned home. For his service to his country, Cpl Jerold J. Monson was awarded the Korean Service Medal with three bronze service stars and the United Nations Service Medal, as well as several commendations.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO