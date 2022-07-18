Crookston’s Season Ends with Walk-Off in Sub-Districts
Crookston Daily Times
3 days ago
The Pirates’ Legion season came to a close in the sub-district tournament after two losses over the weekend. Not only did Crookston battle opponents Roseau and Stephen-Argyle, they also faced adversity in adapting to the tournament schedule. Game times and locations were changed at least three times, and teams had to...
The University of Minnesota Crookston softball program is hosting a pair of camps this summer. The Golden Eagles will hold a youth camp for grades 2-7 August 13 and a prospect camp August 14 for grades 8-12. The cost of the camp is $50 per player. The youth camp will...
Jerold Jerome Monson, 92, of Crookston passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, July 19, 2022, at the Benedictine Living Community Crookston with family at his side. Jerold was born on the family farm of his parents, Carl B. and Myrtle (Bartz) Monson, near Fertile, on August 24, 1929. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith, began his education at a nearby country school, and later attended Fertile-Beltrami High School. Jerold worked on area farms for a few years until entering the U.S. Army on September 18, 1951. He served overseas in Korea during the Korean War with the 5th Army, 2nd Division, 37th Battalion, as an artillery specialist. He received his honorable discharge on May 28, 1953, and returned home. For his service to his country, Cpl Jerold J. Monson was awarded the Korean Service Medal with three bronze service stars and the United Nations Service Medal, as well as several commendations.
Ronald J. Urness, 87, West Fargo, N.D., died peacefully on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in his home under Hospice care. Ronald James Urness was born on April 16, 1935, in Crookston to Clifford and Vera (Walters) Urness. He was raised on the family farm near Crookston, attended country school, and graduated from the Northwest School of Agriculture at the University of Minnesota Crookston.
A Kenworth truck pulling a chisel plow smacked into the Highway 2 overpasses at Grand Forks early Monday, damaging both structures. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the truck pulling the chisel plow was traveling east on Highway 2 around 10:00 a.m., when the oversized plow struck the overpasses, damaging both overheads on the […]
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Marrio Nathan Flateland, 42, of Crookston, for DUI. Todd James Freese, 60, of Grand Forks, for 4th-Degree DUI. Michael Joseph Paul Johnson, 25, no address provided, for Burglary. Timothy Patrick Stordahl, 42, of Brooks, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Jose Uriel...
With the recent departure of our editor, The Crookston Times is in a time of transition, but we remain committed to local journalism. CherryRoad Media has started searching for a new editor/reporter to lead our newsroom but during this time of transition, I will be coordinating our coverage.
The Crookston Chamber will be presenting a series of presentations over the lunch hour to discuss topics of interest to the business community. The presentations will be held approximately 5 times per year. Future topics will include HR topics such as recruitment, choosing the best legal structure for your business, and basic tips for more effective use of social media.
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two overpass bridges are damaged after a piece of farming equipment hit them. North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened at around 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 18, on U.S. Highway 2 at mile marker 355.5 in Grand Forks. Authorities say 45-year-old Kristopher Anderson,...
Carol Jean (Schafer) Fay, age 97, died peacefully on July 4, 2022 at Graceful Living, Happy Valley, OR. Carol was born in Crookston on Christmas Day, 1924 to Leo G. and Reona (Werkman) Schafer. After graduating from Crookston Central High School in 1942, she attended secretarial school in Mpls. There she met and married Norman Fay in 1949 and they had two daughters, Cynthia and Susan; they divorced in 1973, but remained good friends.
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing several charges after police say he broke into the same liquor store twice within a few days. The East Grand Forks Police Department says a business alarm went off on Sunday, July 10 at Pop’s Liquor store. Officers arrived at the store and noticed what appeared to be forced entry into the building and stolen merchandise.
A series of thefts were reported over a 24 hour period yesterday in rural Thief River Falls. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office responded to theft calls on the 18,000 block of 138th Street Northeast, 184th Street Northeast, and to two calls from separate residences on the 18,000 block of 139th Street Northeast. According to the report, a prescription, ammunition, an ATM card, and change were taken from vehicles at the four residences.
The Grand Forks Planning and Zoning Commission has agreed to allow digital signage at Central and Red River High Schools. The 8 x 10 foot signs would include space for advertisers to generate additional dollars for the schools. One reason given for the request is that unlike elementary and middle schools the high schools do not have PTO’s to fundraise.
(TNS) — A possible electric scooter sharing system in Grand Forks will continue to be discussed, but some City Council members on Monday expressed concerns about the proposal. Council members first heard about the possibility of the electric scooter system, by Birds Ride Inc., at the end of June....
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials are now identifying the man involved in a string of alleged crimes that ended with an officer-involved shooting, as well as the trooper who fired his weapon at the man. Authorities say 28-year-old Maichael Yousa is behind bars at the Cass County Jail...
Consumers picked up their spending from May to June, underscoring their resilience despite painfully higher prices at the gas pump and in grocery aisles and allaying fears that the economy might be on the verge of a recession. U.S. retail sales rose 1% in June, from a decline of 0.1 % in May.
Donated stuffed animals received new homes in the Scruffy Tails Humane Society’s adoption on Monday, July 18. The process included picking out a stuffed animal, filling out an adoption certificate, and designing a collar. Scruffy Tails also offered tours of their facility, as they have recently renovated and implemented...
Polk County Public Health (PCPH) and Norman-Mahnomen Public Health (NMPH) invite adults living in Polk, Norman, and Mahnomen County to complete the 2022 Community Health Assessment (CHA) survey. “Your local voice mat-ters, and we need your input to be successful.
A China-based agribusiness with links to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is moving ahead with plans to build a corn mill in Grand Forks, North Dakota, despite local concerns that the project could pose national security risks. Fufeng Group—the second largest xanthan gum producer in China—recently purchased 370 acres located...
Comments / 0