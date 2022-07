Orson Charles was a pretty solid college football player and while his talents did not translate well into the NFL the former fullback is making the news outside of the game. According to reports, former NFL football player Orson Charles was charged with aggravated assault on Friday in a Tampa neighborhood Ybor City. According to the police, Charles approached two off-duty police officers in a dispute over a parking spot and threatened to shoot them both with a gun he was carrying.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO