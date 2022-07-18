ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Rugby Australia condemns fans’ ‘offensive’ behaviour towards England staff

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jdIQw_0gj8C8Mg00

The chief executive of Rugby Australia has condemned the “offensive” remarks and behaviour of fans towards England on Saturday night.

England head coach Eddie Jones was involved in an angry confrontation with an Australia fan after being called a “traitor” during the match.

In a statement on Monday, Andy Marinos said the comments made by spectators in the members’ area of Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) towards England staff were “unacceptable” and “not representative of the values of rugby”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjkl6_0gj8C8Mg00
England’s Jamie George, centre, and teammates celebrate with the Ella-Mobbs cup following the third rugby international Mark Baker/AP) (AP)

The chief executive added: “We have a zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate behaviour, and we are working with Venues NSW on appropriate sanctions for these individuals.

“Rugby prides itself on values of respect and integrity – as seen in the players of both teams after the final whistle of a hard-fought series at the SCG on Saturday night.

“It is our expectation that spectators adhere to these values of respect and integrity when attending Rugby matches – and, we would hope, in society in general.”

It comes after footage posted on social media from Saturday’s 21-17 win showed Jones being baited in two separate incidents on the night England completed a series victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0krqeP_0gj8C8Mg00
Rugby Australia condemned the behaviour of fans at the weekend game (Mark Baker/AP) (AP)

In one clip a man wearing a Wallabies cap and holding a pint of beer points a finger at Jones as he walks on to the pitch and says twice “you’re a traitor”, provoking a furious reaction.

Jones stalks over to the stand and replies “come here and say it” three times, causing the surprised fan to back off, and is then ushered away by a member of the ground’s security staff.

The security guard can be heard saying to the fan “I have spoken to you before”.

In another incident that takes place as he walks through the members area of the SCG, Jones is called a traitor once again and this time he replies “what did you say you f****** idiot. Go and f*** yourself mate.”

In a separate incident which also occurred during the Third Test of Australia’s series with England, another fan was filmed climbing onto the roof of the grandstand and urinating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eWlls_0gj8C8Mg00
England coach Eddie Jones, left, talks with former Australian rugby player Glen Ella (Mark Baker/AP) (AP)

On Monday, Rugby Australia said the man has been banned for life, called his “deplorable” and “disgraceful”.

“This individual has been issued with a life ban from Rugby Australia events – and we will continue to support the authorities in their handling of the matter,” Mr Marinos said.

It is understood that Jones, an Australian who coached the Wallabies from 2001 to 2005, was subjected to hostile abuse when walking to and from the coach’s box with the layout at the SCG meaning he had to pass through sections of the home crowd.

“Clowns think they have full go to abuse coaches,” Jones told the Sydney Morning Herald when asked about the incident.

It comes at the end of a successful tour Down Under in which he masterminded a valuable series victory 14 months out from the next World Cup.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

England Euros 2022 semi-final to be screened in Trafalgar Square

England’s Euro 2022 semi-final will be screened in Trafalgar Square. The Lionesses will face either Sweden or Belgium in the last four next Tuesday as they continue their quest for a major victory. England’s women triumphed over Spain on Wednesday evening with a 2-1 win. City Hall said...
SPORTS
newschain

Georgia Stanway screamer fires England into Euro 2022 semi-finals

England battled back from a goal down to claim a place in the Euro 2022 semi-finals as Georgia Stanway’s superb extra-time strike sealed a 2-1 victory over Spain at the Amex Stadium. The tournament hosts looked in trouble trailing to Esther Gonzalez’s 54th-minute goal before Ella Toone drew things...
SOCCER
newschain

Claire Nelson knows importance of Commonwealth Games for netball in Scotland

Netball Scotland chief executive Claire Nelson believes the Commonwealth Games will be a catalyst for continuing growth in the sport north of the border. The netball tournament starts on July 29 with the Scottish Thistles’ first game coming the following day against the Australian Diamonds, ranked number one in the world and the 2018 Commonwealth Games runners-up.
WORLD
newschain

Millie Bright credits England’s ‘ruthless’ mentality in stunning Spain victory

Millie Bright hailed England’s “unbelievable” mentality to fight back from a goal behind to clinch an extra-time winner in the Euro 2022 quarter-final against Spain. The tournament hosts’ future in the competition had been threatened when Esther Gonzalez’s 54th minute goal handed Spain the lead before Ella Toone took the game to extra time with an equaliser with six minutes of normal time remaining.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Australia#World Rugby#Rugby World Cup#England#Sydney Cricket Ground#Wallabies
newschain

Friends and family bid farewell to Dame Deborah James during funeral

Close friends and family have bid farewell to Dame Deborah James during an intimate private service in west London. McFly star Tom Fletcher and wife Giovanna, Lorraine Kelly and Gaby Roslin were among the attendees at St Mary’s Church in Barnes on Wednesday afternoon. The podcast host and mother...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Publisher
newschain
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Ceremonial guards withdrawn from positions in midday sun as London baked

Heavily-dressed ceremonial guards were withdrawn from their positions for a number of hours in the sweltering heat as temperatures topped 40C. Soldiers, who wear a uniform including bearskin hats, were allowed to shelter from the sun in the hottest period on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defence said the guards stationed...
U.K.
newschain

Zelensky suspends 28 more security officials amid concerns of collaboration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expanded the shakeup of his security services on Monday by suspending 28 more officials, a day after he dismissed two senior officials over allegations that their agencies harboured “collaborators and traitors”. In his nightly video address, Mr Zelensky said a “personnel audit” of the...
POLITICS
newschain

Boris Johnson faces Scottish independence referendum calls at final PMQs

Boris Johnson faced a barrage of calls from the SNP for a second Scottish independence referendum at his final Prime Minister’s Questions. SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, meanwhile, claimed the people of Scotland will remember Mr Johnson’s premiership as “shameful” and “disgraceful”. The calls...
POLITICS
newschain

Hull complete signing of Turkish winger Dogukan Sinik

Hull have completed the signing of Turkish winger Dogukan Sinik from Antalyaspor. Sinik joins the Sky Bet Championship side for an undisclosed fee, subject to a work permit, and has signed a three-year deal with the club holding a 12-month option. The 23-year-old made 123 appearances for his hometown club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Germany face neighbours Austria in next Euro 2022 quarter-final

Germany take on Austria in the next Euro 2022 quarter-final after England sealed their place in the semi-finals. The Lionesses came from behind to beat Spain on Wednesday night as Georgia Stanway’s sensational extra-time strike secured a 2-1 win. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what...
SPORTS
newschain

Approach to small boats crisis may have been counter-productive, review says

The agency in charge of UK border security may have been “counter-productive” in dealing with the small boats crisis in the Channel, an independent review has found. The review by former Australian immigration minister Alexander Downer was commissioned by Home Secretary Priti Patel to see how well the Border Force may respond to future challenges.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy