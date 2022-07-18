PHOTOS: Local church honors gun violence victims with “Memorial to the Lost” display

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after being shot multiple times while he was sitting in a parked car in Stowe Township early Tuesday. McKees Rocks police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Island Avenue around 2:05 a.m. A man told Channel 11 he heard several gunshots outside of his apartment, which is above Shooters bar. He said it happened shortly after the bar closed.

MCKEES ROCKS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO