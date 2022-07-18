PHOTOS: Local church honors gun violence victims with “Memorial to the Lost” display

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man is accused of secretly recording video of a 14-year-old girl while she was trying on clothes in a dressing room at South Hills Village Mall. Bethel Park police filed the charges against Miguel Corio Marcos, 23, on Tuesday following the incident on...
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- The woman accused of taking a Westmoreland County family's dog while pet-sitting for them is now in jail. Police arrested 29-year-old Molly Bureau, of Armstrong County, in Trafford. She is facing felony theft charges. Bureau is accused of taking Eva Hodgdon's dog, Noni, while her family...
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man died after he was shot in McKees Rocks early Tuesday morning, Allegheny County police said. The medical examiner's office identified the victim as Keith Wicks, 39, of McKees Rocks. A witness said 30 to 40 shots were heard during a shooting on Island...
CONNELLSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said what a 72-year-old man saw in a TikTok video led him to call the police in Fayette County. Watch the report from Fayette County: Click the video above. It was back on July 10 that police were called to a home on...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Churchill police have charged Megan Love with assaulting, harassing, and the abuse of care of a dependent person, while she worked at a Sevita Health residential facility in Churchill. The home is for adults who have severe mental or physical disabilities. Police say Love was...
BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. — A 56-year-old woman from Bentleyville told police she lost $250 in gift cards to a man who impersonated the actor Henry Cavill online. Cavill is best known for his role as Superman in movies such as “Man of Steel” and “Justice League.”. State...
McKees Rocks, PA – Police in Allegheny County are investigating a shooting murder that took place early Tuesday morning on Island Avenue in McKees Rocks. Police said when they arrived at the location after a shooting was reported at 2:05 am, they discovered multiple shell casings in the area.
SWISSVALE, Pa. — Police in Swissvale are investigating multiple reports of rocks being thrown through home windows. “Absolutely scared the heck out of me,” said Pat Connelly. Connelly had just hosted a group of friends at her Swissvale home on Saturday, July 9. Soon after they had left,...
Two homicide detectives in Pittsburgh saved the day on Sunday, July 17, but it wasn’t a murder they solved. Instead, the Pennsylvania detectives cracked the case of how to free a raccoon from a plastic jar it had stuck on its head. The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said Detective...
Sunday marks 20 years since two teenagers were found struck and killed in Butler County. Shawn Baur was only 15 years old when he and his friend Scott Fosnaught were killed walking on Cashdollar Road in Butler County. Their families say they were walking home from a party when they...
A child from Washington County was flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital Tuesday after their family called 911 when they were attacked by a cat. Washington County dispatch said the call came in around 1 p.m. and crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Seventh Street in the California borough.
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a driver fell asleep while driving during a crash on Interstate 80 in Mercer County. The crash happened a little before 4 a.m. on July 6 in Shenango Township. Police said a 33-year-old woman from Peoria, Arizona, fell asleep behind the wheel...
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A Washington County man was found guilty of several charges related to a crash that injured the Smithton Police Chief and another man. The crash happened in February 2021 on the Speers Bridge in Belle Vernon. Police said Brian Keegan, 20, of California, caused the...
PITTSBURGH — A 10-year-old boy was among two people injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on the 2900 block of Zephyr Avenue. The child's grandmother said 10-year-old Taevon Lane was playing a video game inside her living room when...
STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after being shot multiple times while he was sitting in a parked car in Stowe Township early Tuesday. McKees Rocks police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Island Avenue around 2:05 a.m. A man told Channel 11 he heard several gunshots outside of his apartment, which is above Shooters bar. He said it happened shortly after the bar closed.
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged in the 1975 cold case killing of a 19-year-old woman after DNA on a discarded coffee cup appeared to match DNA left on the victim’s clothing. Criminal homicide charges were filed against 68-year-old David Sinopoli, of Lancaster, in...
PITTSBURGH, PA — After deliberating for just over an hour on July 8th, a federal jury of 12 men and women found Roderick King, who chose to represent himself, guilty of one count of sex trafficking a minor and two counts of production of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
Comments / 0