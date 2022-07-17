Greenwood Park Mall shooting – Gunman kills three and wounds two before being shot dead by ‘Good Samaritan’ in Indiana

A GUNMAN killed three people and wounded two others at the Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana on Sunday, July 17, before he was shot dead, cops said.

A Good Samaritan shot and killed the mass shooter - who was armed with a rifle and multiple magazines - when he bombarded the mall's food court, according to the Greenwood Police Chief.

A mass shooting took place at Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana on Sunday, July 17, 2022 Credit: AP

A gunman killed three people and wounded two others before he was shot dead by an armed Good Samaritan Credit: AP

The mass shooter had a rifle and multiple magazines, cops said Credit: AP

Greenwood and Indianapolis police responded to the event, which saw shoppers flee in terror Credit: Facebook

Cops were called around 6pm local time to respond to an active shooter at the mall.

Terrified shoppers described running for their lives after hearing around 20 gunshots in the food court area, a reporter at the scene said.

The suspect, identified only as an adult male, walked in with a rifle and multiple magazines before opening fire in the cafeteria.

The mass shooter killed three and wounded two others before he was taken down by a 22-year-old armed Good Samaritan, Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said in a press conference.

"The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in the food court, and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began," the chief said.

Those suffering gunshot wounds were taken to a local hospital.

Cops said a girl, 12, was among the injured.

The other victims were between the ages of 20 and 30.

Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the mall to help evacuate innocent bystanders before finding the suspect dead at the scene.

The police chief said some cops rushed to the mall despite being at home when the call about the shooting came in.

The public was asked to stay away from Greenwood Park Mall, where the FBI, ATF, and Homeland Security began assisting in the investigation.

Chris Roy, the assistant manager of a Van's store, told the Indianapolis Star that he saw shoppers run away from the food court.

He said: "So, I jumped over the counter, locked the door, gathered my associates and other managers at the back door."

Investigators are still working to determine the motive behind the shooting.

"As you can imagine this situation is horrible. It's rocked us to our core," Chief Ison said.

Indiana Senator Todd Young spoke of the horrible situation, saying: "Terrible news tonight in my home county."

"Praying for the victims of a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall.

"Thank you to our law enforcement officers who responded."

A family reunification center was set up after the horror shooting in Indiana Credit: Reuters