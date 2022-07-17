ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Greenwood Park Mall shooting – Gunman kills three and wounds two before being shot dead by ‘Good Samaritan’ in Indiana

By Forrest McFarland
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A GUNMAN killed three people and wounded two others at the Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana on Sunday, July 17, before he was shot dead, cops said.

A Good Samaritan shot and killed the mass shooter - who was armed with a rifle and multiple magazines - when he bombarded the mall's food court, according to the Greenwood Police Chief.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IGZD3_0gj8BEc000
A mass shooting took place at Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana on Sunday, July 17, 2022 Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x7yRz_0gj8BEc000
A gunman killed three people and wounded two others before he was shot dead by an armed Good Samaritan Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kxsPT_0gj8BEc000
The mass shooter had a rifle and multiple magazines, cops said Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yqun4_0gj8BEc000
Greenwood and Indianapolis police responded to the event, which saw shoppers flee in terror Credit: Facebook

Cops were called around 6pm local time to respond to an active shooter at the mall.

Terrified shoppers described running for their lives after hearing around 20 gunshots in the food court area, a reporter at the scene said.

The suspect, identified only as an adult male, walked in with a rifle and multiple magazines before opening fire in the cafeteria.

The mass shooter killed three and wounded two others before he was taken down by a 22-year-old armed Good Samaritan, Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said in a press conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RrdhZ_0gj8BEc000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iVEkG_0gj8BEc000

"The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in the food court, and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began," the chief said.

Those suffering gunshot wounds were taken to a local hospital.

Cops said a girl, 12, was among the injured.

The other victims were between the ages of 20 and 30.

Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the mall to help evacuate innocent bystanders before finding the suspect dead at the scene.

The police chief said some cops rushed to the mall despite being at home when the call about the shooting came in.

The public was asked to stay away from Greenwood Park Mall, where the FBI, ATF, and Homeland Security began assisting in the investigation.

Chris Roy, the assistant manager of a Van's store, told the Indianapolis Star that he saw shoppers run away from the food court.

He said: "So, I jumped over the counter, locked the door, gathered my associates and other managers at the back door."

Investigators are still working to determine the motive behind the shooting.

"As you can imagine this situation is horrible. It's rocked us to our core," Chief Ison said.

Indiana Senator Todd Young spoke of the horrible situation, saying: "Terrible news tonight in my home county."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3uZ0_0gj8BEc000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NK5e7_0gj8BEc000

"Praying for the victims of a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall.

"Thank you to our law enforcement officers who responded."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nqyN9_0gj8BEc000
A family reunification center was set up after the horror shooting in Indiana Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdu0U_0gj8BEc000
The Greenwood Police Chief said the real hero was the 22-year-old Good Samaritan who stopped the gunman after he started shooting Credit: Reuters

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Greenwood Park Mall#Good Samaritan#The Mall#Violent Crime
960 The Ref

Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker

GREENWOOD, Ind. — (AP) — A 20-year-old man likely assembled a rifle in the bathroom of a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall before shooting five people in the food court, killing three of them before an armed shopper fatally shot him, authorities said Monday. Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood apparently...
GREENWOOD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Family of black man shot 60 times by Ohio police say they didn't know he had a gun and a COP friend recently introduced him to weapons: Protests in Portland and Akron as lawyer slams officers for 'shooting him like a dog'

A black Ohio man who was shot 60 times and killed by police was only recently introduced to guns by his cop friend, his family's lawyer has revealed, after officers said they found a weapon in his car. Jayland Walker, 25, was shot dead by Akron officers following a traffic...
AKRON, OH
Fox News

California police arrest woman for allegedly setting man on fire with gasoline

California police have charged a woman with attempted murder after footage showed her allegedly dousing a man in gasoline and setting him on fire Saturday. Police say Patricia Castillo, 48, was caught on video carrying out the attack on the victim, who remains unnamed. The victim was taken to the hospital soon after the incident with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

At least 49 inmates are killed and dozens more injured in jail inferno sparked when rioting prisoners started a fire to stop cops entering their enclosure in Colombia

At least 49 inmates were killed and dozens more injured early Tuesday after a fire broke out during a prison riot in Colombia. The tragedy occurred when rioting inmates set a fire to try to prevent police entering their enclosure at the prison in the city of Tulua. Though authorities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Videos of beheadings, glorifying school shootings and obsession with 47: Robert Crimo’s disturbing online world

His uncle said he “saw no signs of trouble”.The mayor said she remembers him as “just a little boy” when she knew him as a Cub Scout.Local police said that he wasn’t even on their radar.But a close look at Robert Crimo’s online presence tells a very different story.Across multiple platforms, the 21-year-old often posted disturbing and violent videos including one of a beheading.The amateur rapper, who goes by the stage name “Awake the Rapper”, celebrated death and glamourised school shootings in one of his music videos, culminating in the gunman being shot dead by police.There’s also the unexplained obsession...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
607K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy