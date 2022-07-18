ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sri Lanka's Acting President Declares Emergency

By Uditha Jayasinghe
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency, according to a government notice released late on Sunday, as his administration seeks to quell social unrest and tackle an economic crisis gripping the island nation. "It is expedient, so to do,...

