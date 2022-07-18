Pirates select college pitcher with first round competitive balance pick

LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected Campbell University pitcher Thomas Harrington with the 36th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

The pick was part of the first round competitive balance selections.

He is the highest drafted Campbell University pitcher in school history.

This past year, Harrington went 12-2 with a 2.53 ERA and 111 strikeouts.

The 20-year old spent two years in college at Campbell, carrying a 2.94 career ERA.

The Pirates have one other selection on the first day of the MLB Draft.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.