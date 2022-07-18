Glenn Johnson

Judy Campbell Hopkins Perkins was born on the 5th of January 1942 to Oscar and Celia (Campbell) Hopkins in Pottersville, Missouri. She passed away July 17, 2022 in West Plains, Missouri. Funeral service will be Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10:30 am at Christ Church Episcopal, Lexington. Interment will also...
Betty Jean Tarwater - age 84 of Gallatin, Missouri passed away Wednesday morning, July 20, 2022, at her home in Gallatin, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lake Viking Church in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to service at the funeral home. Friends may call from 11 AM to 5 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Prairie Valley Cemetery, near Gallatin. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Lester Veach, 86, of Richmond, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Lester was born on August 18, 1935, in Osceola, the son of Benjamin and Sarah Ruth (O’Banion) Veach. He was united in marriage to Mary F. Weathington of Richmond on November 5, 1970; she survives of the home.
Alan Wayne Benner, 71, of Salisbury, MO, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO. Alan was born May 28, 1951 in Tuscola, IL, the son of Wayne Ellis and Harriett June (Huff) Benner. He married Linda Vasser on August 31, 1974 at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Salisbury, MO.
On July, 16, 2022, Betty (Rockhold) Busby passed away peacefully in Kansas City, MO, after a brief illness. She was 99 years old. Betty Busby was born to Eugene and Frankye (Treat) Rockhold at their home in Ludlow, MO, on June 22, 1923. She attended Ludlow High School and was an active member of Ludlow Community Church.
Donald Gene Friesz, 80, of Keytesville, MO, died Monday, July 18, 2022 at his home. Donald was born September 8, 1941 in Chariton County, MO, the son of George A. and Nettie (Weiseman) Friesz. He married Treva Illene Arp on January 6, 1972 in Miami, Oklahoma. Donald was a graduate...
MARSHALL, Mo. – The Saline County Commission meets in regular session on Thursday. The tentative agenda indicates approval of payment schedule and payroll. A new hire for the Sheriff’s Department to be approved. Visitor Lisa Thomas from the Saline County Health Department is scheduled to address the commission.
GLASGOW – The City of Glasgow is one of three communities that will receive a grant to go toward drinking water system improvements from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The city will get $24,000 to help cover engineering costs for evaluating system improvements needed to provide reliable service...
KIDDER, Mo.- The 2022 Kidder Festival is back again and with some new events. The festival is scheduled for Friday, July 29th to Saturday, July 30th. Coordinator, Erin Henderson, joins us to talk about the upcoming event, and what to look forward to. Henderson tells us that this festival has...
RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session Wednesday morning. A tentative agenda indicates the commission will attend a Webex with Amanda Burke concerning the Morton Bridge Project. Commissioners are to sign a request letter to MoDOT for the Henrietta Bridge to put back into inventory.
RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session Tuesday morning. New businesses on the agenda includes the commission to issue a court order for claiming a Standard Allowance for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds. Payables to be approved. A thank you letter to Stanley Thompson for serving on the Ray County Library Board and a reappointment letter to Sandy Burns for serving another four-year term on the library board to be signed. Commissioner King is to sign the April and May Diesel Fuel Refund form.
