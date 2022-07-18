Glenn Johnson

Betty Jean Tarwater - age 84 of Gallatin, Missouri passed away Wednesday morning, July 20, 2022, at her home in Gallatin, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lake Viking Church in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to service at the funeral home. Friends may call from 11 AM to 5 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Prairie Valley Cemetery, near Gallatin. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.

GALLATIN, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO