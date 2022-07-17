Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Monday, July 18

Frankie Dettori, labelled Stradivarius's 'biggest fan' by owner Bjorn Nielsen, has been replaced for the eight-year-old's bid to win a historic fifth Goodwood Cup next week. Dettori was criticised by Nielsen for his ride on Stradivarius in the Gold Cup at Ascot, where he finished third to Kyprios when attempting to win that race for a fourth time.

SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO