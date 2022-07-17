ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Monday, July 18

By Sam Turner
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Sportsmail's racing expert Robin Goodfellow delivers his tips for Monday's meetings at Ayr and Cartmel.

AYR

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.50 Witham River

2.25 Pjanoo (nb)

3.00 Classy Al (nap)

3.35 Audit

4.10 Summer Sands

4.45 Diamondonthehill

5.15 Diamond Haze

GIMCRACK

1.50 Graces Quest

2.25 Rory The Cat

3.00 Classy Al

3.35 Biplane

4.10 Quest For Fun (nap)

4.45 Iris Dancer

5.15 Under Fox (nb)

Newmarket – 2.25 Pjanoo (nap); 4.10 Bernardo O’Reilly (nb).

CARTMEL

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

12.00 Saywhatyouwant

12.30 Benito

1.00 Ange Endormi

1.30 Calliope

2.05 Dr Sanderson

2.40 Game Line

3.15 All About Joe

GIMCRACK

12.00 Star Vantage

12.30 Catchmeifyoucan

1.00 Idilico

1.30 Simply Red

2.05 Tonto’s Spirit

2.40 Dee Star

3.15 Rapid Flight

Northerner – 1.00 Olympus (nb); 1.30 Jackhammer (nap).

