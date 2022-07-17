Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Monday, July 18
Sportsmail's racing expert Robin Goodfellow delivers his tips for Monday's meetings at Ayr and Cartmel.
AYR
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.50 Witham River
2.25 Pjanoo (nb)
3.00 Classy Al (nap)
3.35 Audit
4.10 Summer Sands
4.45 Diamondonthehill
5.15 Diamond Haze
GIMCRACK
1.50 Graces Quest
2.25 Rory The Cat
3.00 Classy Al
3.35 Biplane
4.10 Quest For Fun (nap)
4.45 Iris Dancer
5.15 Under Fox (nb)
Newmarket – 2.25 Pjanoo (nap); 4.10 Bernardo O’Reilly (nb).
CARTMEL
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
12.00 Saywhatyouwant
12.30 Benito
1.00 Ange Endormi
1.30 Calliope
2.05 Dr Sanderson
2.40 Game Line
3.15 All About Joe
GIMCRACK
12.00 Star Vantage
12.30 Catchmeifyoucan
1.00 Idilico
1.30 Simply Red
2.05 Tonto’s Spirit
2.40 Dee Star
3.15 Rapid Flight
Northerner – 1.00 Olympus (nb); 1.30 Jackhammer (nap).
Comments / 0