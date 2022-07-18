ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Appeals court orders new trial in 2006 Toledo triple murder case

WTOL 11
WTOL 11
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Friday, Ohio's 6th District Court of Appeals ordered a new trial for a man convicted in a triple murder in Toledo over 15 years ago. In 2006, 3 men - Kenneth Nicholson, Todd Archambeau, and Michael York - were murdered in Toledo's south end....

www.wtol.com

