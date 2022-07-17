Ohio State men's hockey announces nonconference schedule for 2022-2023

It may feel like a ways off, but the Ohio State men’s hockey team will be back in action before you know it. After surprising many by jumping out to first place in the league midway through the season, the Buckeyes had a very disappointing end and finished out of the mix for the NCAA Tournament.

Head coach Steve Rohlik hopes the team has a bounce-back season in store. The complete Big Ten schedule has yet to be unveiled, but the nonconference slate for the 2022-2023 season was announced this past week.

SCHEDULE

Oct. 1-2 – at Mercyhurst

Oct. 14-15 – at UConn

Oct. 20-21 – vs. Bentley

Nov. 25-26 – at Long Island

Dec. 16 – at Bowling Green

Dec. 17 – vs. Bowling Green

Ohio State has been one of the best programs in the Big Ten over the last few years, and let’s hope last season was a blip on the radar.

