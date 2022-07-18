Hjerpe drafted No. 22 overall by St. Louis Cardinals

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Oregon football's season opener against Georgia is officially sold out, game officials announced. The Ducks and Bulldogs will meet September 3, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. With Oregon ranked No. 9 and Georgia ranked No. 3, the game will be the highest-ranked...
EUGENE, Ore. – Two local athletes are showing off their accomplishments today after each of them won multiple gold medals at the Oregon Special Olympics. Shanti Gonzales and Mason Williams took home three gold medals each in multiple events at the 2022 Athletics Summer Nationals in Salem, which are a part of the Oregon Special Olympics.
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University released the findings of a study conducted by university researchers on the attempted 1992 Alaskan river crossing of Christopher McCandless, the subject of the book and movie, "Into the Wild", suggesting that he may have been able to cross and return to civilization if he had tried the river a day earlier or later.
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene is on a global stage right now for the World Athletics Championships, and the University of Oregon is seizing the moment to launch an initiative aimed at increasing gender equality in the world of track and field. On Tuesday morning, University of Oregon president Michael...
EUGENE, Ore. – People will be masking up yet again while the World Athletics Championships are in town. Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among attendees and staffers, all workers and volunteers at Oregon22 will need to wear a mask when they are in a closed or indoor space, including mass transit. Some personnel from outside the event are also being required to wear a mask indoors, including technical and medical officials, broadcasters, media personnel and contractors.
Salem, and Portland, Oregon’s Vagabond Brewing has permanently ceased operations and closed all locations. Founded in 2012 by three friends Dean Howes, Alvin Klausen, and James Cardwell, who had all previously served in the Marine Corps together, Vagabond Brewing was the fresh and modern new brewery in Salem when it first opened as a taproom/brewpub in 2014 and later expanded to as many as 4 locations in Oregon.
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Forestry is holding a series of community information sessions starting next week in southwest Oregon, with others to follow around the state, as property owners get notices of a newly created wildfire risk map, if they live in wildland urban interface areas deemed at high or extreme risk.
(Newport, Oregon) – 2013 was not a good year for some Oregon coast history buffs. It was the year the Lincoln County Historical Society in Newport had to demolish a beloved part of the area's past, and a bit of an unusual piece at that. This beautiful relic was on the National Historic Register – it had been since 1991. But it was a ship, not a house or structure, or some kind of smaller artifact. (Photo courtesy Lincoln County Historical Society)
Eugene’s 5th Street Public Market, a short walk from the Eugene Riverfront Festival, where crowds gathered to watch a live drag show and queue up for a zipline and shaved ice, was relatively quiet on Sunday afternoon. In the food court, plenty of seats were available, and many stores were almost completely empty.
EUGENE, Ore. -- As the World Athletics Championships continue, fans are coming in and out of Hayward and exploring Eugene. Andy Vobora with Travel Lane County said visitor numbers are where they had hoped they would be heading into the World Athletics Championships. "The number of people here in town...
Newly-released fundraising reports show that Republican Alek Skarlatos has raised more money than Democrat Val Hoyle since the May primary in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. Skarlatos outraised Hoyle to the tune of about $100,000 in the fundraising period that ended on June 30. He brought in $470,000, the bulk...
A Tigard man died Wednesday after being shot and killed on Oregon 18 northeast of Otis in a suspected road-rage incident. Dennis Anderson, 45, was with his partner of 18 years, Brandy Goldsbury, on a day trip to Lincoln City after a week of COVID-19 quarantine. They were headed back to their Tigard home around 8:30 p.m on July 13 when they noticed a driver in a car trying to pass them, said Goldsbury, 46.
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Board of Forestry will hold a hybrid meeting starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20. The public meeting will be held in the Tillamook Room, Building C, at the Oregon Department of Forestry headquarters, located at 2600 State St. in Salem. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the department’s YouTube channel. The board’s business agenda includes: Committee for Family Forestlands Annual Report; Certified Burn Manager rulemaking; 2023-2025 Agency budget development; ODF and DEQ Memorandum of Understanding Progress Report; Wildfire Prevention Program overview; Macias Gini O’Connell Implementation Plan progress; Forest Trust Land Advisory Committee testimony; View the agenda and board meeting details. Live testimony is available for item #1 – State forester and board member comments, decision items #2 – Committee for Family Forestlands Annual Report, #3 – Certified Burn Manager rulemaking, and #5 – 2023-2025 Agency budget development. Items marked as executive sessions (*) on the agenda are not open for public testimony. Sign-up is required and instructions to provide live testimony are available online. Sign-up closes Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m. Written comments can be submitted before or up to Aug. 3 to boardofforestry@odf.oregon.gov, with the appropriate agenda item included with the submission. The board will meet in executive session starting at 11:30 a.m. for the purpose of conferring with legal counsel regarding the board’s rights and duties related to current litigation, pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(h). The executive session will be conducted virtually. Members of the news media who want to attend this portion of the meeting can email Public Affairs Director Joy Krawczyk at joy.p.krawczyk@odf.oregon.gov for information. Accommodations for people with disabilities, and special materials, services, or assistance can be arranged by calling ODF’s Public Affairs Office at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting at 503-945-7200 or by email at forestryinformation@odf.oregon.gov. The Oregon Board of Forestry consists of seven citizens nominated by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. Responsibilities include appointing the State Forester, setting management direction for state-owned forests, adopting rules governing timber harvest and other practices on private forestland, and promoting sustainable management of Oregon’s 30-million-acre forestland base. Read more information about the board.
EUGENE, Ore. -- A trip from Eugene to San Francisco takes about eight-and-a-half hours in the car, or about an hour-and-a-half in the air. But one pro skateboarder is making the 600 mile trip on his board. “The road's gonna be interesting… it’s a lot of hills, a lot of...
If he were 20 years younger, Michael Stember would have been in Eugene, competing at the World Athletics Championships. Instead, the former Olympian flew in to open a restaurant. Stember, 44, a former Olympian who lives in Washington D.C. and owns a bar in Brooklyn, has a side hustle hosting...
EUGENE, Ore. -- With Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard closed to regular traffic, some businesses are seeing an increase in foot traffic with people wanting to see the Oregon 22 races. More parking spaces are available, so Salem resident and volunteer for the games Gene Bloom decided to ditch the...
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Airport is experiencing more traffic due to the World Athletics Championships and other events in the Lane County area. Cathryn Stephens, the director of the Eugene Airport, says they’ve had 36% more travelers in June of this year than they did in June of 2019. She said that had a lot to do with the U.S. Track and Field Championships being held in Eugene, as well as the Bach Festival and Oregon Country Fair. Stephens added the last week was also very busy with people arriving for the World Athletics Championships.
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Another big event in town is about to begin: The Lane County fair. With the World Athletics Championship in town, fair organizers said they've added more to the list of things you can do at the fair this year. The fair will run from Wednesday, July...
History shows again and again that Blue Oyster Cult is an Albany favorite, and the band returns to town on Thursday, July 21 for River Rhythms. BOC’s top hard-rockin’ tunes include “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” “Burning for You” and “Godzilla.” The band played the Linn County Fair in 2021 and the Northwest Art & Air Festival in 2014. BOC also performed at the Benton County Fair in 2006.
EUGENE, Ore. -- The city of Eugene has a new trail specifically for downhill mountain biking, the city’s Parks & Open Space division said today. The new trail, called “Pipe Dream,” is located in Amazon Headwaters Park. It was built by volunteers from a number of local groups including the Eugene Mountain Bike Stewards and Disciples of Dirt, as well as Eugene Parks staff and Eugene’s levy-funded summer trail crew. It branches off from the Ridgeline Trail between Fox Hollow and Dillard West trailheads, and winds through the forest to the end of Center Way.
