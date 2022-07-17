ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

WATCH: Malaki Branham scores 23 points for Spurs in NBA Summer League finale

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pF4FT_0gj83JhU00

You had to believe it was only a matter of time for the young gun.

Former Ohio State guard Malaki Branham has shown flashes of his potential for the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA’s Summer League but had yet to put it all together consistently. That all changed Saturday.

Much like what we saw during Branham’s freshman campaign at OSU, once the talented guard figured things out, he was off and running. That seemed to come against the Memphis Grizzlies when Branham showed a more aggressive mindset and poured in 23 points, 15 of them coming on five 3-point makes in a welcome to the NBA moment.

In case you missed some of the highlights of what the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Year from last season did, you can get a look thanks to video the Ohio State Hoops Twitter account shared on Sunday.

Now, there are caveats to all of this. It’s just the summer league, it wasn’t against the top competition in the league, and it was just one game. But, there’s no denying the multiple ways Branham can score, and the touch that he has around the rim, in the mid-range, and from beyond the arc.

Hopefully, we’ll see more of this when we see him crank things up for the regular season.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Phoenix Suns Star Still A Free Agent

On July 18, 12-year NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe still remains a free agent available to sign with any team. Bledsoe spent last season with Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, he did not play in a game for the Trail Blazers due to injury.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Columbus, OH
Basketball
City
Memphis, TX
HipHopDX.com

Quando Rondo Shrugs Off Breakup With $1M Bag From NBA YoungBoy: 'I Ain't Tripping'

Quando Rondo says his Never Broke Again boss NBA YoungBoy gave him $1 million last week amid YB being found not guilty in his federal gun case. The Georgia rapper shared the news via his Instagram Stories on Monday (July 18), using the seven-figure amount to shrug off going through a breakup with his girlfriend.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#The League#Ohio State#The San Antonio Spurs#Osu
NBC Sports

JaMychal Green taking Thunder buyout, signing with Warriors

The Thunder acquired JaMychal Green from the Nuggets in a salary dump just to get a draft pick. Green was never long for Oklahoma City. The 32-year-old just doesn’t make sense on a rebuilding team with plenty of young players to fill roster spots. Green will be a more-logical...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama hoops star reaches buyout with Thunder, signs with Warriors

Former Alabama forward JaMychal Green reached a contract buyout agreement with the Oklahoma City Thunder and signed with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Just a month ago, Green and a 2027 first-round draft pick were traded from the Denver Nuggets to the Thunder for Peyton Watson. Now, it appears that the native of Montgomery, Alabama is set to join the reigning NBA Champions in Golden State.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marcus Paige finds new home overseas

Former UNC basketball guard Marcus Paige has signed the dotted line to play professionally in Spain. Paige, a UNC fan-favorite, played for the Heels from 2012-2016, with his performance in the 2016 National Championship game being his most memorable. Fans will never forget his attempted three in the last seconds of the game. After those four years at UNC,  Paige cemented his Tar Heel legacy and went on to play in five games for the Charlotte Hornets and spent two seasons in the NBA G-League before heading overseas. The 28-year-old has bounced around the oversea market playing most recently for the Orléans Loiret basketball club in France. Paige appeared in 27 games for the club averaging 9.9 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals on the season. Paige will be joining the Monbus Obradorio of the Liga Endesa league, finding a place in the second biggest basketball league in the world. Obradorio finished with an 12-22 record last season. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU pitcher Paul Gervase reverses course after he was drafted by Mets, will now go pro

On Monday night, LSU relief pitcher Paul Gervase tweeted “Tiger nation!! LETS RUN IT BACK! #GeauxTigers !!!!”. But on Tuesday, Gervase was drafted by the Mets at pick No. 359 in Round 12, and it seems as though his plans have changed and he will now head to the Big Apple. He has since deleted the tweet announcing his return, and in a new post, he implies that he will be moving on and signing with New York.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Billboard

Shenseea’s Rider Rundown

To make life on the road more home-y, artists typically preselect must-have items to include on their hospitality rider. Watch dancehall’s breakout star, Shenseea, narrow down her requests in a rapid fire game of Rider Rundown, brought to you by Honda.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
175K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy