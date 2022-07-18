ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Grove, IN

4 wounded, 1 killed in shooting at Beech Grove's Don Challis Park

By James Howell Jr.
 3 days ago
BEECH GROVE — A violent day in central Indiana continued Sunday evening when four people were shot — one fatally — at Don Challis Park in Beech Grove.

According to Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley, officers responded to the 800 block of Ninth Avenue in Beech Grove. Upon arrival, officers located four people shot.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Of the three others shot, one is listed in critical condition. Two victims were reported stable. All three were transported to local hospitals.

According to Buckley, there is no active threat to the community. He urged citizens to avoid the area and stay home.

Buckley said the shooting occurred during a vigil, but he was not sure what the vigil was for.

Rep. Mitch Gore went to Twitter to voice his frustration with the shootings in Beech Grove and Greenwood.

This is a developing story.

