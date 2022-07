Jeopardy fans are not pleased with what has been called inconsistent rules pertaining to penmanship and spelling on the show. The rules of the game became a talking point during a tie breaker segment on Monday's episode. Host Ken Jennings read the clue, "Asked to design a new set for a re-staging of this 1952 play, Alberto Giacometti came up with one scraggly plaster tree." Contestant Erica Weiner-Amachi scribbled down, in what viewers have deemed in illegible penmanship, "What is Waiting for Godot?," which Jennings accepted as the correct response.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 16 HOURS AGO