FORT SMITH, Ark. — UPDATE: Fort Smith's morning low on July 20 was in fact the 3rd hottest recorded in the city, for any day of the year. The temperatures at the Ft. Smith Regional Airport only cooled to 86° this morning, when the sun began coming up, and so did the temperatures. This would have been a record warm low temp, beating out the prior warmest overnight low on record, 85°, set during the blistering summer of 2011.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 16 HOURS AGO