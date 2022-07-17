ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, July 18

By Joanne Lowles
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1Eka_0gj80FHD00
Arnold Sanderson, pictured in 1917.

On TV tonight, Davina and Nicky go on an emotional journey in a Long Lost Family Special: The Unknown Soldiers on ITV, a fascinating new factual series begins on C4, Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life, thrilling new drama Witness Number 3 is on Channel 5 over the next four nights and the final season of comedy Black-ish with a very special guest-star begins on E4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

  • Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include four TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set
  • Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis
  • For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Long Lost Family Special: The Unknown Soldiers, 9pm, ITV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29MZ66_0gj80FHD00
Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell present.  (Image credit: ITV)

More than 400,000 British and Commonwealth soldiers who died in World War One are still missing, with no graves to mark their sacrifice. In this special, The Unknown Soldiers, Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell join forces with the Ministry of Defence’s ‘War Detectives’ hoping to reunite nine soldiers with their families, after remains were found in 2018 in a World War One trench in Belgium. The team are hoping to give these brave men the military funerals they deserve – to the delight of their emotional families. Can they identify all nine men, whose bodies have lain in the ground for more than 100 years?

★★★★★ NH

Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life, 10pm, C4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YTYdh_0gj80FHD00
Patient Dimitrios waits for his arm surgery. (Image credit: C4)

A three-part series following the pioneering work of oncology surgeons at The Royal Marsden hospital, London. Each episode follows three patients as they battle to prolong or preserve their lives. In this first episode, we meet Lizzie, who, aged 35, is bravely living with a diagnosis of incurable bowel cancer, a devastating disease made more visible by the late Dame Deborah James. Lizzie is hoping her surgeon, Mr Ricky Bhogal, can give her more time as she undergoes another operation to remove new cancer growth. We also meet Jade, 41, as she prepares to undergo unprecedented surgery on a tumour in her throat and Dimitrios, 32, as he faces surgery to save his arm from a rare type of cancer.

★★★★ JL

Witness Number 3, 9pm, Channel 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30UT2e_0gj80FHD00
Can Jodie (right) keep her family safe? (Image credit: Channel 5)

This psychological thriller follows a young woman whose life is turned upside down when she’s targeted by a violent gang. After witnessing a murderer and his victim just before the killing, Jodie (Nina Toussaint-White) goes to the police. But when the gang launch a terrifying campaign of intimidation, she’s torn between protecting her mum (Sue Johnston) and son (Cole Martin) and doing what’s right. A fantastically chilling, claustrophobic drama, which makes us wonder if we could be as brave as Jodie. Showing over four nights until Thursday.

★★★★★ RM

Black-ish, season 8, 7.30pm, E4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHT2Q_0gj80FHD00
Michelle Obama guest stars. (Image credit: E4)

The eighth and final season of the US sitcom begins with married couple Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) and Dre (Anthony Anderson) attending a political fundraiser. Dre is not excited about the prospect of spending the evening with a bunch of boring folk, but the night picks up when Michelle Obama – appearing as herself – is the special guest!

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Superman & Lois, season 2, BBC iPlayer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BGbBw_0gj80FHD00
Elizabeth Tulloch and Tyler Hoechlin return for season 2. (Image credit: BBC)

The first series of this action-packed drama ended with the Kent family trying to get their heads around John’s daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck) arriving from another dimension and thinking Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) is her mum. She isn't, sadly, in this dimension anyway, but it adds an interesting dynamic between the two characters as season 2 drops in full on iPlayer. As always, what we love best about this series is how it combines real-life family drama with huge action sequences and end of the world jeopardy – and there’s plenty of both in this new season. As teenage twins Jonathan and Jordan have girl trouble, Lois is struggling to reconcile some dark feelings from her past and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) is flying around the globe stopping disasters in their tracks, whilst also trying to be a good dad and husband. There’s also a new threat introduced in the shape of  Lieutenant Anderson (Ian Bohen), who reveals his not-so-cunning plan to make more Supermen, which is just never going to end well! 

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Fast Girls, 11.15pm, BBC Two

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b82o5_0gj80FHD00
Lenora Crichlow, Lashana Lynch, Lily James and Dominique Tipper. (Image credit: BBC)

This engaging British drama about a relay team training for the World Athletics Championships was released in the summer of 2012, when the London Olympics had everyone obsessed with track and field. Lily James and Lenora Crichlow play two of the sprinters, whose feud looks set to scupper the team’s chances, with an excellent cast also including Phil Davis, No Time to Die’s Lashana Lynch and Top Boy’s Lorraine Burroughs.

Live Sport

  • Athletics: World Championships, from 1.45pm, BBC Two
  • Women's International One-Day Cricket, England vs South Africa, 1.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW
  • Women's Euro 2022, Iceland vs France, 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BBC Two
  • Women's Euro 2022, Italy vs Belgium, 7.50pm (k-o 8pm), BBC Four

Soaps on TV tonight

  • EastEnders, 7.30pm, BBC One
  • Emmerdale, 7.30pm, ITV
  • Coronation Street, 8pm, ITV
  • Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4
  • Neighbours, 6pm, Channel 5
  • Home and Away, 6pm & 6.30pm, 5Star

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Long Lost Family Special: The Unknown Soldiers on TV tonight — a deeply moving episode.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!

Comments / 0

Related
NME

The best TV shows of 2022… so far!

We’re constantly being told that we’re living in a “new golden age of TV”. Which is obviously great, you know, but also makes it hard to pick something to watch – especially when a new streaming service seems to spring up every month. With this in mind, here’s our guide to the truly standout shows of 2022 that you’ll want to prioritise in your next week off.
TV SERIES
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davina Mccall
Person
Lily James
Person
Lenora Crichlow
Person
Nicky Campbell
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Tyler Hoechlin
Cinemablend

Netflix Star Busisiwe Lurayi Is Dead At 36

Throughout the gigantic library of Netflix shows, a wide sampling of international programs has introduced audiences worldwide to some of their new favorite series. One such title is the South African comedy hit How to Ruin Christmas, which saw Busisiwe Lurayi’s Tumi spending one chaotic holiday after another with her family. Recently, the series had been announced for a third season, but that news now comes with an unfortunate caveat, as Lurayi has unexpectedly died at the age of 36.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Makes Huge Change That Should Excite Longtime Fans

Dancing With the Stars is making yet another change to its show in advance of next season. According to Variety, Dancing With the Stars' former showrunner, Conrad Green, is returning to the show as it moves to Disney+. Green was the initial showrunner for the dance competition when it first premiered on ABC in 2005.
TV SHOWS
EW.com

Anthony Anderson reacts to Black-ish Emmys snub on air: 'Can you believe that s---?'

Anthony Anderson has a "bone to pick" with the Television Academy after his popular sitcom Black-ish was widely snubbed during Tuesday's Emmy nominations. "You know who did not get nominated for a Primetime Emmy this morning? America's sweetheart: Me. That's right, me, Anthony Anderson, and neither did my show, Black-ish, or my co-star, Tracee Ellis Ross. Can you believe that s---, mama?" the actor asked his mother, Doris Bowman, who was in the audience as he performed his opening monologue on Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Bbc Tv#Bbc One#Bbc Two#Itv#C4#Channel 5#E4#British#Commonwealth
Outsider.com

‘Longmire’: What Is Katee Sackhoff Up To Today?

Longmire went off the air back in 2017, but co-lead Katee Sackhoff has continued to land high-profile acting roles. Longmire debuted on A&E. However, it was saved from being canceled by Netflix in 2015. It ran for 6 seasons in total, with Sackhoff playing Victoria “Vic” Moretti in all of them. The actor has gone on to play a variety of parts, some mirroring Deputy Moretti. Others are considerably different.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

HBO Cancels New Sci-Fi Series After Just One Season

There is no future for the Time Traveler's Wife. After one season, HBO canceled its adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's best-selling novel. Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Sherlock) adapted the story of the romance between a woman (Rose Leslie) and a man who unwittingly travels through time (Theo James). "Though HBO will...
TV SERIES
Vibe

Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, And Sheryl Lee Ralph Earn First Emmy Nominations

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Emmy Award nominations have been announced and a handful of talented actors are up for their first trophy. Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are among those nominated for the first time. Brunson has two individual nominations for Abbott Elementary, one for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series and another for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series. The series itself is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, making Quinta Brunson the first Black woman to receive three Comedy Emmy nominations, according to Variety. More from VIBE.com'Young And The...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
DoYouRemember?

Jodie Foster To Star In Chilling HBO Detective Series

HBO is rolling out another dramatic series and this one is starring Jodie Foster as the lead investigator. True Detective: Night Country sees Foster as Detective Liz Danvers. So far, she is one of the few cast members officially announced and will also serve as a producer for this season of the crime series.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
IndieWire

Daniel Kaluuya Almost Quit Acting Before Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ Due to ‘Racism’ in Casting

Since Daniel Kaluuya’s breakout role in 2018’s “Get Out,” he has won an Oscar, a BAFTA, Golden Globe, and SAG awards, plus been nominated for an Emmy. But Kaluuya now admits that he was on the verge of quitting acting altogether if it had not been for “Get Out” writer-director Jordan Peele. In a new joint interview with Essence, Kaluuya told Peele for the first time that after starring in the 2011 “Fifteen Million Merits” episode of “Black Mirror” he had trouble landing other parts.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Martin Lawrence Joins The Cast Of ‘Demascus’ On AMC

Actor and comedian Martin Lawrence has joined the cast of the AMC series Demascus, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The comedian will star as Uncle Forty in at least three of the six-episode series ordered by the network last February. Demascus also stars Station 19 actor Okieriete Onaodowan as a Black man in his 30s on a journey of self-discovery by using innovative technology allowing him to experience alternate realities of his own life.
TV & VIDEOS
Whiskey Riff

‘1883’ Secures 3 Emmy Nominations… While ‘Yellowstone’ Is Ignored

Yesterday, just about every TV series fan was shocked when Yellowstone got snubbed from every major category at the Emmys, as they announced the nominations. It’s a bit puzzling, considering the show has been the most popular on the planet for the past two years, and many sites and critics were predicting Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton on the show, to be a frontrunner for “Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series.”
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases Start of Production on The Walking Dead Spinoff

The Walking Dead is making a brand new start of it in old New York. Months after filming wrapped on the flagship series' finale in Georgia, spinoff Isle of the Dead is starting production this month in Manhattan and New Jersey. The fifth series set in AMC's TWD Universe and the first to shoot in the Empire State, the spinoff follows Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) as they travel together into post-apocalyptic New York City. Showrunner Eli Jorné, a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead, created the series and will serve as executive producer alongside Morgan and Cohan for AMC Studios.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

134
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy