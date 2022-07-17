TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, July 18

Arnold Sanderson, pictured in 1917.

On TV tonight, Davina and Nicky go on an emotional journey in a Long Lost Family Special: The Unknown Soldiers on ITV, a fascinating new factual series begins on C4, Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life, thrilling new drama Witness Number 3 is on Channel 5 over the next four nights and the final season of comedy Black-ish with a very special guest-star begins on E4.

Long Lost Family Special: The Unknown Soldiers, 9pm, ITV

Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell present. (Image credit: ITV)

More than 400,000 British and Commonwealth soldiers who died in World War One are still missing, with no graves to mark their sacrifice. In this special, The Unknown Soldiers, Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell join forces with the Ministry of Defence’s ‘War Detectives’ hoping to reunite nine soldiers with their families, after remains were found in 2018 in a World War One trench in Belgium. The team are hoping to give these brave men the military funerals they deserve – to the delight of their emotional families. Can they identify all nine men, whose bodies have lain in the ground for more than 100 years?

★★★★★ NH

Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life, 10pm, C4

Patient Dimitrios waits for his arm surgery. (Image credit: C4)

A three-part series following the pioneering work of oncology surgeons at The Royal Marsden hospital, London. Each episode follows three patients as they battle to prolong or preserve their lives. In this first episode, we meet Lizzie, who, aged 35, is bravely living with a diagnosis of incurable bowel cancer, a devastating disease made more visible by the late Dame Deborah James. Lizzie is hoping her surgeon, Mr Ricky Bhogal, can give her more time as she undergoes another operation to remove new cancer growth. We also meet Jade, 41, as she prepares to undergo unprecedented surgery on a tumour in her throat and Dimitrios, 32, as he faces surgery to save his arm from a rare type of cancer.

★★★★ JL

Witness Number 3, 9pm, Channel 5

Can Jodie (right) keep her family safe? (Image credit: Channel 5)

This psychological thriller follows a young woman whose life is turned upside down when she’s targeted by a violent gang. After witnessing a murderer and his victim just before the killing, Jodie (Nina Toussaint-White) goes to the police. But when the gang launch a terrifying campaign of intimidation, she’s torn between protecting her mum (Sue Johnston) and son (Cole Martin) and doing what’s right. A fantastically chilling, claustrophobic drama, which makes us wonder if we could be as brave as Jodie. Showing over four nights until Thursday.

★★★★★ RM

Black-ish, season 8, 7.30pm, E4

Michelle Obama guest stars. (Image credit: E4)

The eighth and final season of the US sitcom begins with married couple Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) and Dre (Anthony Anderson) attending a political fundraiser. Dre is not excited about the prospect of spending the evening with a bunch of boring folk, but the night picks up when Michelle Obama – appearing as herself – is the special guest!

★★★ JL

Superman & Lois, season 2, BBC iPlayer

Elizabeth Tulloch and Tyler Hoechlin return for season 2. (Image credit: BBC)

The first series of this action-packed drama ended with the Kent family trying to get their heads around John’s daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck) arriving from another dimension and thinking Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) is her mum. She isn't, sadly, in this dimension anyway, but it adds an interesting dynamic between the two characters as season 2 drops in full on iPlayer. As always, what we love best about this series is how it combines real-life family drama with huge action sequences and end of the world jeopardy – and there’s plenty of both in this new season. As teenage twins Jonathan and Jordan have girl trouble, Lois is struggling to reconcile some dark feelings from her past and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) is flying around the globe stopping disasters in their tracks, whilst also trying to be a good dad and husband. There’s also a new threat introduced in the shape of Lieutenant Anderson (Ian Bohen), who reveals his not-so-cunning plan to make more Supermen, which is just never going to end well!

Fast Girls, 11.15pm, BBC Two

Lenora Crichlow, Lashana Lynch, Lily James and Dominique Tipper. (Image credit: BBC)

This engaging British drama about a relay team training for the World Athletics Championships was released in the summer of 2012, when the London Olympics had everyone obsessed with track and field. Lily James and Lenora Crichlow play two of the sprinters, whose feud looks set to scupper the team’s chances, with an excellent cast also including Phil Davis, No Time to Die’s Lashana Lynch and Top Boy’s Lorraine Burroughs.

Athletics: World Championships , from 1.45pm, BBC Two

, from 1.45pm, BBC Two Women's International One-Day Cricket, England vs South Africa , 1.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 1.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Women's Euro 2022, Iceland vs France , 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BBC Two

, 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BBC Two Women's Euro 2022, Italy vs Belgium, 7.50pm (k-o 8pm), BBC Four

