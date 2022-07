Two juveniles were treated after a shooting inside of a vehicle in Lumberton Saturday evening. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says a 9 and 13 year old were taken to the hospital in connection to the incident. The 9 year old was treated and released while the 13 year old was treated for more serious injuries but, fortunately they are not considered life-threatening. The incident happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Highway 211 east near Lumberton. Circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division is handling the investigation.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO