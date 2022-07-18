Paradise police sergeant recovering after ATV crash

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead and two others injured in a car crash on Highway 70, east of Sierra Springs Drive in Quincy on Tuesday at around 12:01 p.m. A car driven by Leonard Forbis, 42, from Reno, NV, with two passengers, Deborah Castillo, 34, of Quincy, and Danna Forbis, 33, from Reno, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was traveling eastbound on Highway 70, east of Sierra Spring Drive, at an unknown speed.
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A teenager died and two were injured in a collision off Highway 99 in Sutter County, according to CHP Yuba-Sutter Unit. According to the CHP report, the Toyota driver, a 18-year-old from Olivehurst, whose name has not been released, suffered life-ending injuries in the collision while George Sewell, 53, and Edward Garcia, 20, sustained major injuries.
PARADISE, Calif. - A high speed pursuit down the Skyway ended in a crash in Chico and a man arrested. The Paradise Police Department said officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that had two separate licenses plates on it. Officers said the driver took off, crashing into a pole...
ANDERSON, Calif. - Two Anderson VFW employees were booked on multiple charges following a suspected theft at a Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) hall, according to the Anderson Police Department. Anderson Police Department responded to a call Sunday afternoon at the local VFW for a reported theft. Kaitlyn Dunham, 30,...
YUBA CITY (CBS13) – Authorities say a person has died after a major crash along Highway 20 in Sutter County Tuesday morning.
The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. near Acacia Avenue.
California Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was apparently running in the lanes before they were struck by a vehicle. That pedestrian has since died, officers say.
Highway 20 is now closed between Acacia Avenue and South Butte Road. No estimated time of reopening has been given.
Drivers are being urged to use a different route for the time being.
PARADISE, Calif. - Paradise Police have identified the man who led Paradise Police and CHP officers from Paradise to Chico as Ian William Hunter, 31, of Chico. Paradise Police say that they attempted to pull Hunter over, on Wednesday at 10 a.m., because he had different license plate numbers on the front and back of his car as he was driving northbound on Skyway approaching Princeton Way.
CHICO, Calif. - A suspected DUI crash closed part of Chico intersection late Tuesday. The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at East Avenue and Cohasset Road. Two cars collided in front of Wells Fargo Bank. Police tested one of the drivers with a field sobriety test. The Chico...
WILLOWS, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff's Department has released new information in regards to the suspicious death that occurred in Willows earlier this month. On July 1, deputies responded to 200 Garden St. in Willows to investigate a report of a suspicious death. Deputies said the owner of the property had reported that he checked a travel trailer that was located on the property and had found two male subjects inside.
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department will be conducting training on Thursday at the Red Bluff High School Campus from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Red Bluff Police would like to inform people who live in that area that there may be some increased police and civilian traffic. The increased traffic will only be due to the training.
CHICO, Calif. — On July 19 at approximately 8:54 PM, Chico Police Officers were dispatched to the area of West Sacramento Avenue and Columbus Avenue for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived at the scene and determined the victim had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot...
Dump Truck Accident on Wildcat Road Left One Cottonwood Man Dead. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:10 a.m. east of Manton Road, east of Wildcat Road. Furthermore, the investigators said Gridley drove across the westbound lane while driving a 2008 Peterbilt three-axle dump truck and...
CORNING, Calif. - A Tehama County man is wanted for questioning in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a senior citizen in the hospital. Corning police said the driver hit a man who was walking Sunday around 7:30 a.m. on Solano Street at Fairview Avenue. Police want to question...
CHICO, Calif. - Someone shot a 15-year-old boy around 9 p.m. Tuesday night on Columbus Avenue near West Sacramento Avenue in west Chico. Chico Police tells Action News Now there is no threat to the public right now, but the shooter is still on the loose. Chico Police has not arrested anyone yet.
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 3:45 P.M. UPDATE - The suspect in the shooting and standoff in Red Bluff last week was in court on Tuesday, according to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office. Paul Rossetti, 40, was charged with attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in...
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to a vegetation fire that broke out just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on Pennington Road west of Gridley. The Pennington Fire burned approximately a half-acre of roadside vegetation. Forward progress of the Pennington Fire was stopped around 12:10 Wednesday. CAL FIRE...
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Greenbrier Fire burned down one home and three outbuildings Saturday afternoon off of Greenbrier Dr. on Kelly Ridge. Steven Smith,31, bought the house 10 years ago. He was sleeping when the fire started. The fire moved from the back of the house to the front, destroying everything he left.
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The organizers of the Tevis Cup confirmed the death of one of the competing horses in a social media post on Sunday. “Our hearts go out to Susie Kramer (#4) and her horse Steel – they were involved in a tragic accident today between last Chance and Swinging Bridge,” the […]
A wanted Oroville man was arrested over the weekend after a Sheriff's Deputy caught him with meth, marijuana, heroin, and more. The Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said one of their deputies was in the area near Swallow Springs Terrace and Sandstone Lane in Chico on Saturday morning, July 16, and spotted a wanted man out of Oroville: 44-year-old Michael Gumaer.
BERRY CREEK, Calif. - A camping trip in Northern California turned fatal last week after 2 men and a teenager got separated. The Butte County Sheriff said one of the men notified them Wednesday that he had gone camping with his 14-year-old son and adult friend near Bald Rock Trailhead in Berry Creek.
CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a press release from the Chico Police Department, early Sunday morning the Chico Police Department responded to reports of a shooting. Police said that they received multiple calls in regards to a shooting near E. 4th Street and Wall Street. When police arrived, they found a single victim suffering […]
