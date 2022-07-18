Paradise police sergeant recovering after ATV crash

YUBA CITY (CBS13) – Authorities say a person has died after a major crash along Highway 20 in Sutter County Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. near Acacia Avenue. California Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was apparently running in the lanes before they were struck by a vehicle. That pedestrian has since died, officers say. Highway 20 is now closed between Acacia Avenue and South Butte Road. No estimated time of reopening has been given. Drivers are being urged to use a different route for the time being.

SUTTER COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO