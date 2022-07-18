ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, CA

Paradise police sergeant recovering after ATV crash

actionnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Steve Crowder said several fundraisers have been planned to help...

www.actionnewsnow.com

actionnewsnow.com

1 dead, 2 injured in a one car crash on Highway 70 in Plumas County

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead and two others injured in a car crash on Highway 70, east of Sierra Springs Drive in Quincy on Tuesday at around 12:01 p.m. A car driven by Leonard Forbis, 42, from Reno, NV, with two passengers, Deborah Castillo, 34, of Quincy, and Danna Forbis, 33, from Reno, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was traveling eastbound on Highway 70, east of Sierra Spring Drive, at an unknown speed.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Head-on collision in Sutter County off Highway 99 kills 18-year-old, injures 2 others

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A teenager died and two were injured in a collision off Highway 99 in Sutter County, according to CHP Yuba-Sutter Unit. According to the CHP report, the Toyota driver, a 18-year-old from Olivehurst, whose name has not been released, suffered life-ending injuries in the collision while George Sewell, 53, and Edward Garcia, 20, sustained major injuries.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

High speed chase ends with crash in Chico, man arrested

PARADISE, Calif. - A high speed pursuit down the Skyway ended in a crash in Chico and a man arrested. The Paradise Police Department said officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that had two separate licenses plates on it. Officers said the driver took off, crashing into a pole...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 suspects arrested after theft at Anderson VFW hall

ANDERSON, Calif. - Two Anderson VFW employees were booked on multiple charges following a suspected theft at a Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) hall, according to the Anderson Police Department. Anderson Police Department responded to a call Sunday afternoon at the local VFW for a reported theft. Kaitlyn Dunham, 30,...
ANDERSON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pedestrian Who Was Reportedly Running In The Lanes Struck, Killed By Vehicle On Highway 20

YUBA CITY (CBS13) – Authorities say a person has died after a major crash along Highway 20 in Sutter County Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. near Acacia Avenue. California Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was apparently running in the lanes before they were struck by a vehicle. That pedestrian has since died, officers say. Highway 20 is now closed between Acacia Avenue and South Butte Road. No estimated time of reopening has been given. Drivers are being urged to use a different route for the time being.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police release identity of man responsible for leading car chase from Paradise to Chico

PARADISE, Calif. - Paradise Police have identified the man who led Paradise Police and CHP officers from Paradise to Chico as Ian William Hunter, 31, of Chico. Paradise Police say that they attempted to pull Hunter over, on Wednesday at 10 a.m., because he had different license plate numbers on the front and back of his car as he was driving northbound on Skyway approaching Princeton Way.
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Driver arrested for DUI after late night crash on East Ave. in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A suspected DUI crash closed part of Chico intersection late Tuesday. The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at East Avenue and Cohasset Road. Two cars collided in front of Wells Fargo Bank. Police tested one of the drivers with a field sobriety test. The Chico...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies: Suspicious death in Willows appears to be drug-related

WILLOWS, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff's Department has released new information in regards to the suspicious death that occurred in Willows earlier this month. On July 1, deputies responded to 200 Garden St. in Willows to investigate a report of a suspicious death. Deputies said the owner of the property had reported that he checked a travel trailer that was located on the property and had found two male subjects inside.
WILLOWS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff Police will be doing training on Thursday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department will be conducting training on Thursday at the Red Bluff High School Campus from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Red Bluff Police would like to inform people who live in that area that there may be some increased police and civilian traffic. The increased traffic will only be due to the training.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

15-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Chico

CHICO, Calif. — On July 19 at approximately 8:54 PM, Chico Police Officers were dispatched to the area of West Sacramento Avenue and Columbus Avenue for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived at the scene and determined the victim had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot...
CHICO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Leland Hardy Gridley Killed in Car Crash on Manton Road [Red Bluff, CA]

Dump Truck Accident on Wildcat Road Left One Cottonwood Man Dead. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:10 a.m. east of Manton Road, east of Wildcat Road. Furthermore, the investigators said Gridley drove across the westbound lane while driving a 2008 Peterbilt three-axle dump truck and...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Preliminary hearing date set for Red Bluff attempted murder suspect

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 3:45 P.M. UPDATE - The suspect in the shooting and standoff in Red Bluff last week was in court on Tuesday, according to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office. Paul Rossetti, 40, was charged with attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE stops forward spread of vegetation fire west of Gridley

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to a vegetation fire that broke out just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on Pennington Road west of Gridley. The Pennington Fire burned approximately a half-acre of roadside vegetation. Forward progress of the Pennington Fire was stopped around 12:10 Wednesday. CAL FIRE...
GRIDLEY, CA
krcrtv.com

Deputies catch wanted Oroville man with multifarious drugs, paraphernalia over the weekend

A wanted Oroville man was arrested over the weekend after a Sheriff's Deputy caught him with meth, marijuana, heroin, and more. The Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said one of their deputies was in the area near Swallow Springs Terrace and Sandstone Lane in Chico on Saturday morning, July 16, and spotted a wanted man out of Oroville: 44-year-old Michael Gumaer.
OROVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California camping trip turns fatal: 1 teenager dead, 1 man missing

BERRY CREEK, Calif. - A camping trip in Northern California turned fatal last week after 2 men and a teenager got separated. The Butte County Sheriff said one of the men notified them Wednesday that he had gone camping with his 14-year-old son and adult friend near Bald Rock Trailhead in Berry Creek.
BERRY CREEK, CA
FOX40

Police: One person shot in Downtown Chico

CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a press release from the Chico Police Department, early Sunday morning the Chico Police Department responded to reports of a shooting. Police said that they received multiple calls in regards to a shooting near E. 4th Street and Wall Street. When police arrived, they found a single victim suffering […]
CHICO, CA

