Missouri State

Mo. Auditor discusses decision not to seek re-election

FOX2now.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri Auditor Nicole Galloway is not...

fox2now.com

KCTV 5

Are there enough verified signatures for Missouri to vote on marijuana this fall?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There were broad smiles and a photo op when Legal Missouri 2022 delivered 390,00 signatures to the Missouri Secretary of State. The petition would allow voters to legalize marijuana for people 21 and older. Revenues would help fund veterans, drug addiction treatment and the public defender system. Non-violent criminal records related to marijuana would be expunged.
themissouritimes.com

Missouri’s drought forces cattlemen to make tough decisions, Parson “ready to act if situation worsens”

Jefferson City, Mo. — Over half of the Show-Me State is showing signs of drought. According to the state drought monitor, the southern portion of the state and a swath of the middle portion have been classified as abnormally dry, or dealing with a “moderate drought”. Parts of Carter, Oregon, Ripley and Howell counties, which sit on the Missouri-Arkansas border, have been classified as dealing with severe drought.
Missouri Independent

Fate of Missouri marijuana initiative petition unclear as signature count continues

Whether Missouri voters will get a chance to legalize recreational marijuana in November is still in question. The latest incomplete tabulations from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office, obtained under a Sunshine Law request, show the Legal Missouri 2022 initiative is short of the necessary signatures in four of the six Congressional districts necessary to make the ballot.
Missouri Independent

Lucas Kunce is betting outspoken populist message can turn Missouri Senate seat blue

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Lucas Kunce’s life story seems built for a populist Senate campaign in Missouri. He grew up in a modest neighborhood in Jefferson City where a local grocer let his mother float checks when his family couldn’t afford the bill. He attended Yale University on grants, came back to Missouri for law school and served 13 years as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, including in Iraq and Afghanistan.
themissouritimes.com

3/4ths of Greitens’ funding comes from outside of Missouri

Jefferson City, Mo. — Eric Greitens has received more money from Los Angeles, California than from Kansas City, Missouri during his bid for U.S. Senate from the state of Missouri. Campaign finance data from OpenSecrets, shows a stark discrepancy between Greitens and his Republican opponents in the primary for...
kmmo.com

AREA TOWN TO BE FEATURED IN SMALL TOWN SHOWCASE

The winners of the Missouri Humanities’ 2023 Small Town Showcase “Featured Five” includes a town in the KMMO listening area. According to Missouri Humanities, the five communities to be showcased in 2023 are: Norborne (Carroll County, Population: 637), Seymour (Webster County, Population: 2,000), St. James (Phelps County, Population: 3,900), Doniphan (Ripley County, Population: 2,000) and Carl Junction (Jasper County, Population: 8,000).
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Louis aldermen approve abortion travel fund; MU engineering administrator charged

St. Louis aldermen approved a bill Friday to provide the city's residents seeking out-of-state abortions with travel and logistical aid. The package will use federal COVID-19 relief money to fund a $1 million program for travel and child care costs, $500,000 for reproductive health care services and $250,000 for grants. Some aldermen expressed concern after Attorney General Eric Schmitt threatened to file a lawsuit against the city for the program. Mayor Tishaura Jones praised its passage, and plans to sign the legislation. In real estate news, the housing market is beginning to cool off in some parts of the state. St. Louis lenders are expecting the pace of new mortgages to slow due to high interest rates, which may open an opportunity for younger and first-time home buyers to purchase a home. The 30-year average rate for a fixed-rate mortgage was 5.51% Thursday, up from 2.88% one year ago. And, demolitions across Missouri are sending thousands of tons of waste to the state's landfills. In Columbia, where the University of Missouri has 12 demolition projects planned, between 5,000 and 6,000 cubic yards of demolition debris ended up in the landfill last year. Projects across the country produced 600 million tons of debris in 2018 and put 145 million tons into landfills.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Understanding Missouri’s conceal carry laws

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After an armed citizen stopped a shooter at an Indiana mall, ABC 17 News decided to take a look at the current concealed carry laws in Missouri. When it comes to conceal carry laws, some Missourians might think you need a permit to carry concealed in Missouri. However, anyone over the age of 19 who The post Understanding Missouri’s conceal carry laws appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Several Missouri county sheriffs are worried about an alleged FBI request for concealed carry permit holder records. The requests allegedly state that Missouri County Sheriffs' offices will need to hand over concealed carry permit holder records to the FBI. However, Capt. Brian Leer, who works at the Boone County Sheriff's Office, says it's never The post Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FOX2now.com

Man running from police falls 25 feet at a St. Louis County bank

DES PERES, Mo. – A man fell 25 feet after running from police after someone tried to pass a forged check at a St. Louis area bank. One of the suspects says that she was picked up in Indiana and driven to St. Louis. The group may have been using the same scheme at several banks.
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Doctor Expects More COVID

(St. Louis) A Missouri physician says even higher cases of COVID-19 are expected by the fall. Doctor Steven Lawrence, an infectious disease specialist at Washington University in St. Louis, says federal regulators are working on their approach to combat COVID-19 in the upcoming respiratory virus season. He says Missouri is...
KFVS12

18 charged after major meth bust in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/U..S Attorney’s Office News Release) - Eighteen defendants have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri after law enforcement officers seized approximately 29 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately $57,000, and firearms, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri.
