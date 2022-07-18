ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

For LGBTQ business owners in Missouri, creating an inclusive space often comes at a cost

By St. Louis Public Radio
ksmu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Mike Hastings and Armando Vasquez were in the beginning phases of creating their tropical-themed cafe Anchor Island Coffee in Kansas City two years ago, they hid that they were a couple. Before starting their business, the two lived in Overland Park, Kansas, where they felt less accepted than...

www.ksmu.org

Comments / 9

Chuck Campbell
3d ago

I have never asked the sexual orientation, political orientation or what color the owner of the store is. I shop at the store that sells what I need, that is convenient to where I'm at and has the best prices.

Reply
5
Clyde Jr Chilton
2d ago

not a sound business model. businesses should be all inclusive not catered to a sliver of society it's their right but not the best stance on growth

Reply
3
Related
KCTV 5

Are there enough verified signatures for Missouri to vote on marijuana this fall?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There were broad smiles and a photo op when Legal Missouri 2022 delivered 390,00 signatures to the Missouri Secretary of State. The petition would allow voters to legalize marijuana for people 21 and older. Revenues would help fund veterans, drug addiction treatment and the public defender system. Non-violent criminal records related to marijuana would be expunged.
KANSAS CITY, MO
themissouritimes.com

Missouri’s drought forces cattlemen to make tough decisions, Parson “ready to act if situation worsens”

Jefferson City, Mo. — Over half of the Show-Me State is showing signs of drought. According to the state drought monitor, the southern portion of the state and a swath of the middle portion have been classified as abnormally dry, or dealing with a “moderate drought”. Parts of Carter, Oregon, Ripley and Howell counties, which sit on the Missouri-Arkansas border, have been classified as dealing with severe drought.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Overland Park, KS
Business
City
Ashland, KS
State
Missouri State
City
Ashland, MO
Overland Park, KS
Society
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Kansas Society
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Kansas City, KS
Local
Kansas Business
FOX 2

Man running from police falls 25 feet at a St. Louis County bank

DES PERES, Mo. – A man fell 25 feet after running from police after someone tried to pass a forged check at a St. Louis area bank. One of the suspects says that she was picked up in Indiana and driven to St. Louis. The group may have been using the same scheme at several banks.
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Louis aldermen approve abortion travel fund; MU engineering administrator charged

St. Louis aldermen approved a bill Friday to provide the city's residents seeking out-of-state abortions with travel and logistical aid. The package will use federal COVID-19 relief money to fund a $1 million program for travel and child care costs, $500,000 for reproductive health care services and $250,000 for grants. Some aldermen expressed concern after Attorney General Eric Schmitt threatened to file a lawsuit against the city for the program. Mayor Tishaura Jones praised its passage, and plans to sign the legislation. In real estate news, the housing market is beginning to cool off in some parts of the state. St. Louis lenders are expecting the pace of new mortgages to slow due to high interest rates, which may open an opportunity for younger and first-time home buyers to purchase a home. The 30-year average rate for a fixed-rate mortgage was 5.51% Thursday, up from 2.88% one year ago. And, demolitions across Missouri are sending thousands of tons of waste to the state's landfills. In Columbia, where the University of Missouri has 12 demolition projects planned, between 5,000 and 6,000 cubic yards of demolition debris ended up in the landfill last year. Projects across the country produced 600 million tons of debris in 2018 and put 145 million tons into landfills.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
newsy.com

John Wood Wants To Shake Up MO Politics After Leaving Jan. 6 Committee

At the Cass County Fair outside Kansas City, Missouri, the focus is on summer fun and winning prizes — not on high-profile congressional hearings. One person said she watched "for the first few days to just watch the stupidity of them, and then no," while others say they just haven't been paying much attention.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Owner#Lgbtq Community#Racism#Out Leadership
PLANetizen

Missouri Criminalizes Sleeping Outside

A Missouri law passed late last month bans outdoor sleeping on state land, which critics say effectively criminalizes homelessness. According to an article by Kacen Bayless and Anna Spoerre in The Kansas City Star, “Public protests have called for Kansas City to find better, long-term solutions to housing the city’s approximate 2,000 people without homes.” The authors add that “The law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, also requires local governments to financially support services like mental health treatments and short-term housing.”
MISSOURI STATE
KSD 93.7 The Bull

This Is Missouri’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Understanding Missouri’s conceal carry laws

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After an armed citizen stopped a shooter at an Indiana mall, ABC 17 News decided to take a look at the current concealed carry laws in Missouri. When it comes to conceal carry laws, some Missourians might think you need a permit to carry concealed in Missouri. However, anyone over the age of 19 who The post Understanding Missouri’s conceal carry laws appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
LGBT
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Marijuana initiative in jeopardy; multiple Cerner executives move to Oracle

An effort to put a question about legalizing marijuana on Missouri's November ballot faces uncertain prospects. The latest signature counts, which are still incomplete, revealed that a petition from advocacy group Legal Missouri requires more signatures in four congressional districts. In order to make it onto the ballot, an initiative must obtain 8% of the 2020 gubernatorial vote in six of the state's eight congressional districts. In merger news, multiple executives at Cerner are moving to new roles with Oracle. Oracle, the Texas-based software behemoth, completed its $28.3 billion acquisition of Cerner, a North Kansas City-based health care IT company, in June. Former Cerner CEO David Feinberg will become the chairman of the Oracle Global Health Industry Unit. And, in other corporate news from the Kansas City area, Garmin is planning to add 900 jobs over 10 years as it expands its headquarters in Olathe, Kansas. The maker of wearable technology and navigation devices is seeking tax abatement for the expansion of its facilities, and the local city council is set to vote on those incentives Tuesday night.
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Kansas City doctor reminds people of early signs of heatstroke

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With temperatures soaring this week, doctors want to remind people when going outside to take precautions. "When it's this hot outside, your body is just not used to that," said Dr. Adam Algren, of University Health. It's been a really hot July. "Eight days out...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy