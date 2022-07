The first UNC baseball player off the board in the 2022 MLB draft is shortstop Danny Serretti who was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the sixth round at No. 177 overall. Serretti played four years at UNC and finished his 2022 campaign hitting .365/.437/.567 as he was a key piece to the Tar Heels run. The shortstop started off a little slow in his UNC career but got better in each season moving forward, capping it off with the impressive 2022 campaign. That effort was enough for him to hear his name called on Monday in the draft as he now...

