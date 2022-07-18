ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Breaking: Drew Gilbert Selected in MLB Draft

By Jack Foster
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w8r85_0gj7wSyi00

Former Tennessee Baseball center fielder and cleanup hitter Drew Gilbert has been selected 28th overall by the Houston Astors in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. Gilbert is the first Volunteer to be selected in the draft.

Gilbert has been mocked as a first-round pick all offseason in this area, making his selection in the latter half of the first round an expected one.

Gilbert enters the Astros farm system after a great three years at Tennessee, as the Stillwater, Minnesota, native being an instrumental part in the Vols' back-to-back 50-win seasons in 2021 and 2022.

Originally a two-way player on Rocky Top, Gilbert shifted to becoming an elite center fielder for the Vols while serving as the cleanup hitter the majority of the 2021 season and all of the 2022 season.

Gilbert was recognized plenty for his incredible efforts on at the plate and defensively. Below are his career honors courtesy UT Athletics.

CAREER HONORS

Gilbert was one of many Tennessee BaseVols that exhibited the Vols' villain style mentality, and the electric outfielder has been one of the top fan favorites of the past two seasons. Now, Gilbert is an Astro, one of the most disliked teams in the league, keeping Gilbert on the villain side of things.

From his grand slam against Wright State in the 2021 NCAA Regionals to an outstanding showing in the Vols' first SEC Tournament win in 27 years, Gilbert will live in Tennessee Baseball fans' memories for quite some time.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts ? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt , Jake , Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MountaineerMaven

REPORT: The Big 12, Notre Dame and NBC

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big 12 Conference, Notre Dame and NBC could come to an agreement for the upcoming Big 12 Grant of Rights which expires in 2025 along with Notre Dame's GOR. Speculation on Notre Dame's future in college football grew last month after UCLA...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
Houston, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Usa Baseball#Collegiate Baseball#Tennessee Baseball#The Houston Astors#Vols#Ut Athletics#Abca#1st Team 2022 Sec
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s Chances Of An NFL Return Are Done For Good

The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
NFL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To All-Star Game Rule Change

Twenty years ago, the MLB All-Star Game ended in a tie. Two decades later, they're implementing a fun solution to avoid another one. As revealed Monday night, the winner will be determined by a three-on-three Home Run Derby if the Midsummer Classic remains tied after nine innings. Ty France, Julio...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
TexansDaily

Texans Ex Deshaun Watson May Sue NFL in Federal Court Over Suspension

While Deshaun Watson awaits the NFL's decision involving his potential suspension, the former Houston Texans QB and his lawyers are working up a counter-punch. Watson, traded this spring by Houston to the Cleveland Browns, intends to file a lawsuit against the NFL in federal court if the league suspends him for the full 2022 season, according to Yahoo’s Charles Robinson.
HOUSTON, TX
Patriot Country

Former Patriots WR Charles Johnson Dead at 50

FOXBORO – Former New England Patriots wide receiver Charles Johnson died on Tuesday, according to WNCN CBS 17. The former Colorado Buffalo spent nine seasons in the NFL with stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, the aforementioned Patriots and the Buffalo Bills. Johnson was drafted 17th overall by...
NFL
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson’s intent to sue may remain moot; 2-8 games could be final range of punishment

On Monday, the big news in the Deshaun Watson case came from Charles Robinson’s report that the NFL Players Association and Watson are prepared to file a federal lawsuit attacking a full-season suspension, if that’s the end result of the NFL’s internal process. However, the feeling within the Watson camp and the union is that it won’t come to that.
NFL
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy