Las Vegas, NV

Inside Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Surprise Las Vegas Wedding

By Catherine Armecin
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are finally married. Lopez shared the wedding news with her fans via her On the JLo newsletter Sunday, posting sweet details and photos from the ceremony. The "Marry Me" actress, 52, and the Oscar winner, 49, tied the knot Saturday night at the A...

www.ibtimes.com

