ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haughton, LA

Fire engulfs two homes in Haughton subdivision

By Bossier Parish Fire District #1
westcentralsbest.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAUGHTON, La. - Two homes in Haughton suffered serious damage in a fire over the weekend. It happened in the Mimosa...

www.westcentralsbest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNOE TV8

Fire in Haughton damages two homes; firefighter injured

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A fire in a Haughton subdivision badly damaged two homes; one home is a total loss. And a limb fell and injured a firefighter. A fire began around 6 p.m. July 16 in the Mimosa Garden Subdivision on the 300 block of Murray Lane. Firefighters arrived on the scene and battled the fire that spread from one house to the home next door.
HAUGHTON, LA
KTBS

Update: Standoff ends in Keithville

KEITHVILLE, La. - A standoff in southwest Caddo Parish came to an end early Tuesday and the area has been reopened to traffic. Authorities had been negotiating with a woman Monday evening who they believed may have been in danger. The Caddo Sheriff's Office first got the call around 5:45...
KEITHVILLE, LA
KSLA

Man not wearing seat belt dead after wreck in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police is investigating after a man died in a wreck during the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 19. The one-vehicle crash happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning on Highway 84 at Buffalo Road in Mansfield. Jason Viola, 39, of Mooringsport, died as a result of the crash, police say; he was not wearing a seat belt.
MANSFIELD, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Haughton, LA
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Haughton, LA
Crime & Safety
KTAL

Downed line snags cars on I-49 in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, (KTAL/KMSS) — There were no serious injuries reported after a downed utility line snagged a woman’s car on I-49 in Shreveport late Monday morning, peeling the hood and roof back like a sardine can. It was one of multiple accidents caused when an oversized load snagged the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Woman shot while riding in car in Mooretown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating after a woman showed up at the hospital Tuesday after being shot while riding in a car in Shreveport‘s Mooretown neighborhood. According to police, the 21-year-old woman showed up at LSU Health Shreveport just after 8 a.m. with a gunshot wound...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subdivision#Accident
westcentralsbest.com

Big rig crash shuts down part of I-49

FRIERSON, La. - Drivers are being asked to avoid Interstate 49 at mile marker 186 in DeSoto Parish Monday morning. According to a post on the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office, at about 6:30 a.m., both northbound lanes were closed just north of the Relay Station because of an 18-wheeler accident that is blocking the roadway.
FRIERSON, LA
scttx.com

Sheriff Seeks Information on Stolen Vehicle

July 19, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a vehicle. On July 18, 2022, between 12:30pm and 4pm, a blue 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 Quad Cab was removed from the side of the road on CR 3080 in Joaquin. The Texas license plate...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Two victims shot at Hollywood Avenue store

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say two people were shot Saturday night outside a grocery store on Hollywood Avenue. Two men opened fire at a group of bystanders in the parking lot of R&W Consumers Grocery, police said. Over 30 shots were fired. One bystander was struck in the hip...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAL

SPD K9 captures alleged car wash burglar

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say a K9 unit captured an alleged car wash burglar early Monday morning. Officers responded to a possible burglary in progress around 2:15 a.m. at a car wash in the 1300 block of Rex Avenue. Shreveport Police K9 Barry was close to the scene and responded to the call as well.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Nationwide Report

27-year-old Jason Hamlet dead after a hit-and-run crash in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood (Shreveport, LA)

27-year-old Jason Hamlet dead after a hit-and-run crash in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 27-year-old Jason Hamlet of Union Ave. as the man who died of injuries he suffered following an auto-pedestrian collision late Friday night in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. The fatal hit-and-run crash took place a little after 9:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Linwood [...]
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport man struck, killed after getting off bus on Linwood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified the man struck and killed after getting off a city bus in Shreveport‘s Hollywood neighborhood late Friday night. The coroner’s office says 27-year-old Jason Hamlet of Union Ave. was killed in the traffic incident just after...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Plan to ‘blow up’ courthouse, kill African Americans lands Shreveport man in jail

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is accused of planning to “blow up” a Shreveport courthouse and kill African Americans in the city, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports. Patrick Donovan Duffy, 41, of Shreveport, is being held in Caddo Correctional Center on one count each of a hate crime and communicating false information of planned arson. His bonds total $100,000.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

1 man, 2 minors arrested after Marshall shootings

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – One man and two minors have been arrested after two reported shootings in Marshall on Sunday night. “The Marshall Police Department is utilizing all of our resources in this case,” Police Chief Cliff Carruth said. “We will continue to do so to bring those responsible to justice and protect our community.” […]
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

Suspect wanted for assault at Shreveport casino

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport casino worker was the target of an attack Saturday night and police are turning to the public for help in finding the assailant. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspect. If you have information that you believe could be helpful in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, Jackson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 13:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; Jackson; Lincoln; Ouachita; Union; Webster EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees and heat index values up to 114. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south-central and southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma, and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy