Alabama State

State Legislators Urge Governor Ivey to Call Special Session

WHNT-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Alabama...

whnt.com

WHNT-TV

Decatur City Council Spar in Late Night Email Exchange

Decatur City Councilman Hunter Pepper is making headlines once again. Decatur City Council Spar in Late Night Email Exchange. Fmr. Superintendent Tom Sisk Sentenced in Fraud Case. College Enrollment is Down, But Not in Alabama. Salvation Army Singing to Help Families in Need. U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Celebrating...
WAFF

Gov. Kay Ivey appoints circuit judge to Madison County

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey appointed Hon. Patrick Tuten is the circuit judge of Madison County. Tuten previously served as the district court judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit. Tuten has two decades of law experience and is known for his involvement with the Republican Executive Committee...
AL.com

New York City Mayor Eric Adams joins voting district fight: Don’t let ‘Alabama rewrite the law’

New York City is joining in the fight against voter redistricting in Alabama, saying the plan would “dilute the votes of Black Americans and disenfranchise millions.”. Mayor Eric Adams and Corporation Counsel Sylvia Hinds-Radix said New York City has filed an amicus brief in the case of Merrill v. Milligan, alleging the Alabama Congressional redistricting plan violates part of the Voting Rights Act that prohibits procedures that discriminate based on race.
The Decatur Daily

Mayor chides Pepper in late-night email for missing meetings

Mayor Tab Bowling chastised Councilman Hunter Pepper in a late-night email exchange sent to 30 email addresses Friday that said Pepper was missing too many meetings and that he is bringing embarrassment to the city. The exchange began with a July 12 email from a constituent that was sent to...
Alabama NewsCenter

Support farmers on Sweet Grown Alabama Day July 23

Celebrate all the goodness of summertime fruit and vegetables – and the hard-working farmers who grow them – at Sweet Grown Alabama (SGA) Day on July 23. Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate is encouraging shoppers to visit their local farmers market and support local growers. It is a good idea, Pate noted, considering the supply-side issues the U.S. faces.
thecentersquare.com

Lawsuit aims to ban GOP governor candidate Kelley from November ballot

(The Center Square) – A lawsuit filed aims to keep Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley off the November general ballot because he has "engaged in insurrection." Lee Estes, a registered Michigan voter, filed the lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Appeals with help from Progress Michigan. The filing says four federal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2022 protests at the U.S. Capitol should block Kelley from ballot access since he was required to take an oath to “support the Constitution of the United States” prior to serving on the Allendale Township, Ottawa County Planning Commission.
