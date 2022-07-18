State Legislators Urge Governor Ivey to Call Special Session

(The Center Square) – A lawsuit filed aims to keep Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley off the November general ballot because he has "engaged in insurrection." Lee Estes, a registered Michigan voter, filed the lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Appeals with help from Progress Michigan. The filing says four federal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2022 protests at the U.S. Capitol should block Kelley from ballot access since he was required to take an oath to “support the Constitution of the United States” prior to serving on the Allendale Township, Ottawa County Planning Commission.
Comments / 11