ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Man in critical condition after rescue from Spokane River

KHQ Right Now
 2 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department (SFD) conducted a water rescue after a group of people were reported to be...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Man arrested after lighting small brush fire in north Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Michael Sam, 24, made his first appearance in court today after allegedly starting a small brush fire on the 1100 block of east Francis Ave. in north Spokane on Monday. Luckily bystanders leapt into action. Lucas Cunningham, the assistant manager at Spokane Boys Nursery, said he and...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

14-year-old boy from Spokane drowns in river near Corbin Park

POST FALLS, Idaho - A 14-year-old boy from Spokane died from drowning Saturday night, according to a release from Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO). On July 16 around 9:30 p.m., emergency personnel was sent to Corbin Park near Post Falls after reports of a possible drowning came in. Kootenai County Fire and Rescue (KCFR) was joined by deputies from KCSO patrol, marine section, and the dive rescue team to handle the call.
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

SPD officers arrest robber in downtown Spokane after stabbing incident

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was arrested Tuesday morning just after 2 after multiple officers arrived to reports of a stabbing. According to the release, Spokane Police Department (SPD) patrol officers quickly made their way to the 700 block of west 3rd Ave. after a stabbing call came through. Multiple officers converged about a minute after being dispatched.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Eight people arrested following Spokane Valley drug bust

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On July 18, around 6:00 a.m. the Spokane Valley SWAT Team simultaneously served search warrants on two rooms at a hotel located in the 12800 block of E. Sprague in Spokane Valley. Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) detectives obtained the search warrants as part of a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Spokane, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Big Country News

WSP Detectives Seeking Witnesses to Road Rage Incident that Escalated to Fatal Shooting in Spokane Valley

Detectives with the Washington State Patrol are seeking witnesses to this shooting/collision along with anyone that may have information about what occurred during the event. Individuals who have information are encouraged to please contact WSP Detective Troy Corkins at (509)904-5092 or Troy.Corkins@wsp.wa.gov. Original Story. SPOKANE - According to the Washington...
KHQ Right Now

ISP investigating three-vehicle crash near Blanchard, Idaho

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred just before 5:49 p.m. on July 17th, 2022, in Bonner County, Idaho. The crash occurred on State Highway 41 near milepost 31, just north of Blanchard, Idaho. A 56-year old female, from Spirit Lake, Idaho, was driving a maroon 2003 GMC Yukon with two male passengers, southbound on State Highway 41, when she went left of center and entered the southbound lane of travel. A 75-year old male, from Priest River, Idaho, was driving a silver 2019 Ford Escape, northbound on State Highway 41 with one female passenger. A 44-year old female, from Spokane, Washington, was traveling northbound in a black 2017 Jaguar car. The GMC Yukon side-swiped the Ford Escape before hitting the Jaguar head-on. The driver of the GMC and all occupants were not wearing seatbelts. They were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The drivers of the Ford Escape and the Jaguar were wearing seatbelts and had non-life threatening injuries. State Highway 41 was blocked for approximately 2.5-hours. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spokane River#Spokane Community College#Accident#Sfd
KHQ Right Now

Road rage turned homicide: former partner shares memories of victim

SPOKANE, Wash. - Road rage turned into homicide last Friday in Spokane, changing life forever for family and friends of the victim. 34-year-old David Knoepfle was shot in the back and killed in a road rage incident eastbound on I-90 Friday night. Knoepfle’s former long-time partner, Kayla Hale, is one of many people left heartbroken by his loss.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHQ Right Now

Leavenworth thief charged with multiple vacation home break-ins arrested

WENATCHEE, Wash. - A Leavenworth man sought by authorities after multiple vacation home break-ins has been apprehended. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies had been seeking 33-year-old Kevin Michael Waters under an arrest warrant since June 24. He was finally arrested last week in Pend Oreille County, authorities say. Waters was...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KHQ Right Now

Tour WWII Airplanes in Coeur d'Alene this weekend

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you can tour or fly in two World War II aircrafts at the Coeur d’Alene Airport, which are almost 80 years old. The B-17 and B-25 have only flown around 11,000 hours, yet Marti...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Six Patriot Front members plead not guilty in court

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Six Patriot Front members appeared in Kootenai County Magistrate Court today over Zoom. This comes after 31 members were charged with Conspiracy to Riot back on June 11 in northern Idaho. All six of the Patriot Front Members plead not guilty to conspiracy to riot,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy