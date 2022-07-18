New program treats military, first responders with mental health struggles

This from fox59.com: KOKOMO, IN- Investigators believe they’ve found the remains of an 18-year-old Kokomo woman who disappeared in 2016. During a news conference Wednesday, Kokomo Police Chief Doug Stout said investigators discovered skeletal remains in Miami County during a search of a rural area on Tuesday. The remains are believed to be those of Karena McClerkin, who was last seen on Oct. 11, 2016.

