New program treats military, first responders with mental health struggles

The past week has been “one of the most terrifying weeks” the medical community has gone through, according to one Indianapolis physician. Dr. Tracey Wilkinson is an assistant professor of pediatrics at Indiana University School of Medicine – and a colleague of Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indiana OB-GYN who has been caught in a national political debate.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Aside from the animals and food, the Tippecanoe County 4-H fair has a variety of projects from 4-H members and people in the community. A few areas of the coliseum are dedicated to projects made by 4-H members and along with non- 4-H members.
Edgerrin Hoover was 13 years old when he spent 94 days in the Marion County Juvenile Detention Facility. He was confined in a cell, away from his family and friends. Reading books was the only way to pass the time. “No one's mindset is set to be sitting in a...
Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The main attraction for Day 6 at the Tippecanoe County 4-H fair has been the swine show. 4-H members from numerous age groups presented their animals in the main arena. Those included both gilt, female swine, and barrow, male swine. Each member is judged...
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One thousand Lafayette School Corporation students will be ready for the school year thanks to a sponsor of the annual Tools for School Drive. Hensley Legal Group, PC in Lafayette originally planned to donate 500 backpacks full of school supplies, but donated 1,000 Monday instead.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair continues amid dangerous heat. The temperatures may be rising, but that didn't stop folks from enjoying Wednesday's Fair activities. The antique tractor parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., the Fulton County Music Show is still on in the Special...
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A $1.8 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility will bring 750 high-paying, high-tech jobs to the area. Local and state officials, including Gov. Eric Holcomb, announced the project Wednesday morning at Purdue University. SkyWater Technology is planning a 600,000 square foot building within Purdue's Discovery Park...
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department has suspended its deputy chief and recommended his firing. Carmel Police Chief Jeff Horner has suspended Deputy Chief Joe Bickel “due to multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior.”. The city says Mayor Jim Brainard requested an investigation once the allegations were...
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The investigation into Sunday’s mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall is opening up more questions about why the shooter opened fire. Online theories are adding to questions about the motive in the case. A husband, his wife and another man died, and Elisjsha...
This from fox59.com: KOKOMO, IN- Investigators believe they’ve found the remains of an 18-year-old Kokomo woman who disappeared in 2016. During a news conference Wednesday, Kokomo Police Chief Doug Stout said investigators discovered skeletal remains in Miami County during a search of a rural area on Tuesday. The remains are believed to be those of Karena McClerkin, who was last seen on Oct. 11, 2016.
INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Francis Price, Indy ophthalmologist and world-renowned cornea specialist, explains Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL), an alternative to LASIK for vision correction. The procedure was recently approved by the FDA, Price said, but it’s been used more than 1 million times in other countries, so there’s a long...
There are many reasons why someone might want to be educated. Some of the logic includes securing employment opportunities, achieving a higher income level, poverty reduction, equality and better health. WalletHub has crunched some numbers to determine which US cities have the most educated people. To determine where the most...
It may feel like summer is flying by, but there’s still plenty of time to plan a last-minute day trip before school is back in session. We have a few ideas to help you make the most out of your summer vacation and add in some last-minute summer memories.
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies in Clinton County are investigating a crash where a train hit a pickup truck and three people, including two children, were taken to the hospital with injuries. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said that just before 4 p.m. today, there was a report of a crash involving a train and […]
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb is calling on Hoosier lawmakers to act now to help Hoosiers waiting for their Automatic Taxpayer Refund and a possible second payment. The governor revealed that mailed checks won’t go out until August for those waiting for the money. And if the General Assembly acts quickly during its special session, […]
CARMEL. Ind. — The Carmel Police Department’s deputy chief has been suspended and removed from his leadership position after multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior, including groping and trying to kiss female coworkers. Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard ordered an external investigation into Joe Bickel after learning of the multiple claims, according to a release from the […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of bikers rode through three Indiana counties on Saturday for the sixth annual Libby and Abby benefit ride. The event honors 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German, whose murders in Delphi remain unsolved. The ride went from the Kitley Inn on Indianapolis' east side through...
BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — The State Road 225 bridge is out of commission until further notice. Battle Ground Town Council President Jim Miller says the bridge was a quick way to cross the Wabash River. "To me, it's a shortcut. And, I think, to a lot of the...
