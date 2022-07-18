ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

4 wounded in Brooklyn shooting, including 16-year-old victim, report states

By Kayla Simas
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Four people were wounded in a Brooklyn shooting on Sunday night, according to PIX11 News. The incident happened near Livonia and Rockaway...

www.silive.com

