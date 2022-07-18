4 wounded in Brooklyn shooting, including 16-year-old victim, report states
BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Four people were wounded in a Brooklyn shooting on Sunday night, according to PIX11 News. The incident happened near Livonia and Rockaway...www.silive.com
BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Four people were wounded in a Brooklyn shooting on Sunday night, according to PIX11 News. The incident happened near Livonia and Rockaway...www.silive.com
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0