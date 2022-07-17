Author Patricia Nicol reveals a selection of the best books on: Financial worries

There are few more stomachchurning, anxiety-gnawing feelings than being worried about money. Financial concerns are frightening for anyone, but especially those who have no savings or safety net.

Many will be feeling the pinch at the moment. Costs are spiralling, and there seems no confidence as to when we will emerge from this period. The war in Ukraine, we are told, might go on for years. For the moment, our country has no effective government.

I’m not trying to be a total downer. But if you are struggling, you may find some helpful tips, or at least some well-needed distraction, in fiction.

British author Patricia Nicol has rounded up a selection of the best books on financial worries including Leila Mottley's Nightcrawling and Imogen Crimp's A Very Nice Girl

In Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield, for example, the perennially impecunious Mr Micawber gives us the wise adage: ‘Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure nineteen nineteen and six, result happiness. Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure twenty pounds ought and six, result misery.’

In Beth O’Leary’s bestseller, The Flat Share, a suddenly single Londoner comes up with a novel way of keeping her flat: when she is at work, a night-worker uses her bed.

Leila Mottley’s Nightcrawling is a searing portrait of 17-year-old Kiara’s near-continual effort to propel herself, and the vulnerable kid next door, from one day to the next. In a memorable early scene, Kiara and a friend crash a funeral just to get a meal. Later, she follows a far grimmer path.

Imogen Crimp’s A Very Nice Girl offers a bleak portrait of the artist as a young woman. Anna is an aspiring opera singer. To save rent, she lives haphazardly, bunking up with a friend. When she meets wealthy Max, he seems to offer her some glamorous respite from her shabby daily grind. But theirs is a dangerously imbalanced relationship.

In Edith Wharton’s brilliant The House Of Mirth, Lily Bart’s tragedy is that she feels compelled to save face rather than admit she is in dire circumstances.

All these novels offer wise counsel about the dangers of not seeking advice. If you need help, do ask for it.