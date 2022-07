MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People were lined up around the corner on Wednesday in front of the County Clerk’s Office at Poplar Plaza waiting for tags and other services. Residents braved the heat outside the office as COVID protocols are still in effect. With limited or no seating available, the clerk’s office is limited to standing inside and outside. The temperature is expected to reach 100 degrees Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO