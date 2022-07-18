ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Butte Miners secure No. 1 seed for district tournament

406mtsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA — A protest stemming from a late-game substitution added drama to a day that saw the Butte Miners secure the No. 1 seed in the South A District Tournament that begins on Thursday. Butte swept the Helena Reps in an afternoon doubleheader, fending off furious comeback attempts...

406mtsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
406mtsports.com

Carroll selects Shawna Juarez to lead softball program

HELENA — Shawna Juarez hit the ground running when she found out she was the next head softball coach at Carroll. Juarez, who is the program’s first permanent head coach since Aaron Jackson stepped down last August, has already conducted a Zoom meeting with returning players and carried out some recruiting.
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Billings Scarlets end Helena Senators' 20-game win streak

BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets ended the Helena Senators' historic 20-game win streak on Monday night by taking two games from the visitors, 10-6 and 5-2, in American Legion baseball play at Pirtz Field. The Scarlets (31-19) had 17 hits in the opener, with Rocco Gioioso notching four hits...
BILLINGS, MT
buttesports.com

Choquette, Yelenich post wins at Fairmont Invite

GREGSON — A pair of Butte golfers posted wins Monday at the Fairmont Invitational at Fairmont Hot Springs. Chase Choquette and Teagan Yelenich topped the field in their respective divisions at a windy fifth stop on the Southwest Montana Junior Golf Tour. Choquette shot an 86 to win the...
BUTTE, MT
KTVH

Mountain lion spotted on Mount Helena

HELENA — The City of Helena is asking people to use caution after a mountain lion was spotted on Mount Helena recently. According to a Facebook the encounter happened on the Old Chevy Trail on the west side of the park. The post did not say when the encounter happened.
HELENA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butte, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Sports
City
Butte, MT
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Sports
NBCMontana

Butte teen competes in NBC hit series American Ninja Warrior

MISSOULA, Mont. — Evan Andrews, a butte teen competes advances to the semi-finals in the NBC hit series American Ninja Warrior. Prior to this season, the youth ninja community didn't have much of a platform to compete in. Now, after 14 years, it has evolved to include more genders...
BUTTE, MT
Montana Talks

Look Out for Zombies. This Depressing Montana Mall is Eerily Dark

When I was a teenager, the mall was the place to go. One could easily spend hours wandering around shopping, checking out cute girls, snickering at the risque items at Spencer's, dropping our entire allowance at the arcade, and eating unhealthy food from the food court. Parents would drop their kids off at the mall with a few bucks and say, "I'll pick you up later, have fun."
HAVRE, MT
Daily Montanan

Four fires spark in Montana in 24 hours, but fewer burns than last summer

As many as 15 wildfires were burning in Montana on Monday, with four starting in the last 24 hours, according to the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services dashboard. So far, 672 fires have sparked to date this year, a drop from last year’s fire season that saw 1,463 wildland fires that had burned 337,863 acres […] The post Four fires spark in Montana in 24 hours, but fewer burns than last summer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umpires#Butte Miners#Colt Tietje
KBZK News

Employee of Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Montana finds stolen truck

BUTTE— On Wednesday morning, an employee with Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Montana tracked down a stolen tool truck which was stripped of $35,000 worth of tools. "They blasted through the gate, you think you put two gates between the thing that’s valuable and the thief but if they want it, they can get it," said Andrew Cornell.
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Lawsuit blames Helena lawmaker for psychotherapist's firing from Intermountain

A psychotherapist fired from Intermountain Children’s Home is suing the nonprofit agency and a state representative, saying the elected official made misleading statements that led to her termination. In a lawsuit filed July 14 in Montana First Judicial District Court in Lewis and Clark County, plaintiff Courtney Rogaski says...
HELENA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Travel Channel

An Elite Team of Paranormal Investigators Race to Help a Petrified Western Town in the New Series Ghosts of Devil's Perch

A mystery is buried beneath the streets of Butte, Montana, and the spirits tethered to the historic mining town’s past are rising to the surface with clues. The discovery of copper in the 1880s turned Butte’s Copper Barons into some of the wealthiest men in America. But the hills that glittered in the sun could also cast sinister shadows of greed and vice at night. This led some to brand the mountain town “The Devil’s Perch.” With the town now intent on rebuilding its image, it seems every renovation project is digging up a paranormal nightmare with residents and businesses reporting terrifying ghostly encounters. In an unlikely partnership, Mayor J.P. Gallagher and Sheriff Ed Lester have called in an elite team of paranormal investigators to help. When investigator Dave Schrader, tech expert K.D. Stafford and psychic medium Cindy Kaza arrive in Butte, they find paranormal activity that startles even them. The all-new Travel Channel series, “Ghosts of Devil’s Perch,” premieres on Sunday, August 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with the same-day release on discovery+.
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Man charged with having fentanyl pills pleads not guilty

A 34-year-old Butte man accused of having a large bag of suspected fentanyl pills and trying to shove some in his mouth as police pursued him pleaded not guilty to felony drug charges and other offenses Wednesday. Darin Penner Watt faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of...
BUTTE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy