As heartbreak and anger continue in Uvalde, Texas, after the recent school shooting, the often-outspoken Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is weighing in on the police response. In an appearance on FOX News, Judd said he fears most school districts aren't prepared to keep children safe as another school year is about to begin. "As we gathered testimony on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Commission," Judd said, "we still saw this resistance to having well-trained armed people on the campus."

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO