ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Zane Trace FFA Member to Represent State in International Convention

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Zane Trace Future Farmers of America report they have a member who will represent the state in an international convention. Zane Trace Junior Sarah McGraw was recently selected to...

wbex.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

This Is The Most Famous Band From Alabama

Alabama is being credited as the most famous band to ever come out of its namesake home state. Insider put together a list of the most famous bands from every state, which included the 'Dixieland Delight' band as Alabama's top choice. "One of the most successful bands of all time,...
ALABAMA STATE
iheart.com

This Is Nebraska’s Coolest Concert Venue

Everyone remembers their very first concert. For example, my first concert was at the state fair. With a funnel cake in one hand and my dad's hand in the other, I saw the Jonas Brothers (Yes, it was iconic). Thus began my love for music, and more specifically, my love for live music.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
iheart.com

Three Local Men Arrested As Part Of Federal Drug Trafficking Case

Two men from Providence and another from Cranston were arrested yesterday on Federal charges of drug trafficking in connection with a fentanyl ring through Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The trio - part of ten people charged with trafficking in 14 point 9 kilograms of the drug. The Massachusetts US...
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Best Hot Dogs Spots In South Florida

It's national hot dog day and the foodie in me could not pass on the idea of looking for the best hot dog spots in Broward and Miami. So, let's just dig right in!. Let's start with Hot Diggity Dogs & More in Fort Lauderdale. You'll get some good ol’ fashioned hot dogs the have been a hit in this town since the 80s. The menu ranges from a beef option and a classic Chicago-style version to a chili dog and N.Y. study with mustard, sauerkraut, and spicy red cooked onions. Whatever you choose, it'll be worth the calories.
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Abudcted Muskegon Heights 7-year-old located in Missouri

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS (WOOD-AM) - The 7-year-old Muskegon Heights girl that police say was abducted by her non-custodial mother has been found safe in Saint Louis. Police say they are now working to reunite the girl with her father. Police say her mother, Seaniece Johnson, took her with the help of...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
iheart.com

Mesmerizing Footage Shows Monsoon Moving Through Arizona

Several cities across Arizona saw monsoon weather over the weekend. FOX 10 Phoenix reported that the storms moved through, leaving behind severe damage and power outages. Thousands of residents across the state lost power, many of them in the Valley. 12 News reported that the strong storms flattened a mobile home in the Valley.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State University#Central Asian#Research Papers#Represent State In#Global Youth Institute#Tajikistan
iheart.com

Here's Where To Get Arizona's Best Hot Dog

Hot dogs truly are an American classic. There are tons of different types of hot dogs, each boasting different flavor combinations, toppings, and buns. And now that spring is in the air and warmer weather is on the way, there is no better time to indulge in a delicious hot dog.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

5 Famous Films That Were Shot Right Here In Arizona

From mesas and mountains to deserts and plateaus, Arizona has many different possibilities for movie makers to choose for filming locations. Here are five movies that you didn't know were filmed in Arizona:. Jerry Maguire. Though the whole movie wasn't filmed in Arizona, Jerry Maguire had many scenes shot at...
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

WATCH: Massive Wave Crashes Into Wedding Celebration In Hawaii

Guests at a wedding in Hawaii were left soaking wet after a massive wave crashed into the ceremony. Dillon and Riley Murphy told KHON that they were concerned that their outdoor wedding on the Big Island would be rained out by Tropical Storm Darby. While the rain stayed away for...
HAWAII STATE
iheart.com

Weird News: woman wakes up from 2 year coma with unbelievable news!

A West Virginia woman awoke from a two-year coma and said it was her brother who attacked her and left her unconscious. Shortly after, authorities arrested the man.Wanda Palmer was found unconscious back in June 2020 "with a serious head injury" at her Ravenswood, West Virginia home. Her injuries left law enforcement to believe she was attacked by someone with a hatchet or a machete, due to the massive head trauma she suffered. She spent two years in a nursing home while in a coma while investigators tried to figure out who attacked her. Finally, on June 27th, Palmer woke from her coma and started to speak. On July 12th, she was visited by authorities and told them that it was her brother, Daniel Palmer, who attacked her.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
iheart.com

Drive-by shooting near Kentwood leaves one injured

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Early Monday morning, a woman was injured when shots were fired into a home on Campus Park Drive in Gaines Township, in an apparent drive-by shooting. According to the Kent County Sheriff's Department, at least three shots were fired into the home, one of which hit a 56-year-old woman.
KENTWOOD, MI
iheart.com

Pompey Man And His 18 Month Old Daughter Shot To Death In Montana

East Glacier, MT - A Central New York man and his 18-month-old daughter were killed Sunday in a shooting near Glacier National Park in Montana. 47 year old David Siau, of Pompey, along with his daughter, McKenzie was killed Sunday. His wife Christy is in critical condition. They had two...
MONTANA STATE
iheart.com

Doorbell Video Footage Shows Delivery Person Collapse In Extreme Heat

A Ring doorbell video captured in Arizona shows a UPS driver collapsing while making deliveries in extreme heat. Scottsdale resident Brian Enriquez shared the surveillance footage with NBC affiliate KPNX in Mesa, which shows a delivery person walk up to his front door, bend down to place the package on the doorstep and fall over in a sitting position where he sits before lying down on the porch.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
iheart.com

Fatal Chili Crash Victim Identified

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Friday night in Chili. Forty-nine-year-old James Lee III, of Leicester, collided with a car at the intersection of Union Street and Morgan Road. The crash remains under investigation.
iheart.com

Man Allegedly Killed Uncle During Fight Over Who Gets To Sleep On The Couch

A 22-year-old Arizona man is accused of fatally shooting his uncle during an argument over who would get to sleep on the couch. Court documents reviewed by Arizona Family said that a family member called 911 to report that 22-year-old Dajoun Ty Miller shot his uncle and was worried that he might open fire on other members of the family.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy